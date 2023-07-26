scorecardresearch Skip to main content
The best photos from the first day of Patriots training camp

By Greg McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated July 26, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Bill Belichick was on hand for his 24th training camp as head coach for the Patriots.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The offseason is officially over for the Patriots, who began training camp Wednesday morning on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.

With starting quarterback Mac Jones entering a critical third year with a new offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien, Jack Jones on the field despite ongoing legal trouble, and Bill Belichick looking for a first playoff win post-Tom Brady, there is plenty of intrigue as New England prepares for its regular season opener against the Eagles on Sept. 10.

Here are some of the best shots from Globe photographer John Tlumacki, who was on hand in Foxborough as fans got their first glimpse of the 2023 Patriots.

Jones (10) impressed as a rookie but had a disappointing second season under former offensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who made his bones as an NFL coach on defense. If JJ Taylor (42) makes the roster, the 5-foot-6 running back will be among the shortest players in the NFL. (The Eagles' Boston Scott and Deonte Harty of the Bills are listed at the same height.)John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
O’Brien was hired in January after two seasons as offensive coordinator at Alabama, Jones's alma mater. The former Texans head coach was an assistant with the Pats from 2007-11. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
All outdoor training camp practices are open to the public, giving fans the opportunity to get autographs from players like Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The Patriots took cornerback Christian Gonzalez from Oregon in the first round in April.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Cornerback Jack Jones took the field on Wednesday despite being arrested at Logan Airport in June on suspicion of attempting to bring guns through security. Jones pleaded not guilty to multiple weapons charges.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater (left), linebacker Calvin Munson (center), and cornerback Myles Brant (right) helped the Patriots give out bikes to several young fans in attendance. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Wide receiver Ju Ju Smith-Schuster (No. 7) signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots early this offseason. The 26-year-old had 78 catches for 933 yards last season with the Chiefs. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made clear he expects New England to rebound from missing the playoffs two of the last three seasons. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bailey Zappe (left) replaced an injured Brian Hoyer as New England's backup quarterback last season and ignited a QB controversy after winning his first two starts when Mac Jones (right) was out with an ankle sprain. Despite being benched for Zappe in his first game back, Jones retained the starting role the rest of the year. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Joe Judge (left) chatted with Bill Belichick (right). In May, Belichick said Judge will help in several capacities this season with his new title of assistant head coach. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

