The best photos from the first day of Patriots training camp

The offseason is officially over for the Patriots, who began training camp Wednesday morning on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.

With starting quarterback Mac Jones entering a critical third year with a new offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien, Jack Jones on the field despite ongoing legal trouble, and Bill Belichick looking for a first playoff win post-Tom Brady, there is plenty of intrigue as New England prepares for its regular season opener against the Eagles on Sept. 10.

Here are some of the best shots from Globe photographer John Tlumacki, who was on hand in Foxborough as fans got their first glimpse of the 2023 Patriots.