Game 102: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

Tuesday night’s game was worth the wait for the Red Sox. After a 100-minute rain delay pushed the start back to 8:50 p.m., they handed the Braves a 7-1 loss, with each player in the lineup recording at least one hit.

The Sox will have a chance for a sweep when the teams conclude their two-game series Wednesday night, when two of the game’s top young pitchers take the mound.

Spencer Strider, 24, will be on the hill for Atlanta. The young righthander has eight double-digit strikeout games this season and 14 in his career.