Game 102: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

Tuesday night’s game was worth the wait for the Red Sox. After a 100-minute rain delay pushed the start back to 8:50 p.m., they handed the Braves a 7-1 loss, with each player in the lineup recording at least one hit.
The Sox will have a chance for a sweep when the teams conclude their two-game series Wednesday night, when two of the game’s top young pitchers take the mound.
Spencer Strider, 24, will be on the hill for Atlanta. The young righthander has eight double-digit strikeout games this season and 14 in his career.
The Sox will counter with Brayan Bello, who will be facing the Braves for the second time this season, having limited them to two runs on six hits in six innings of a 5-2 win on May 10 at Atlanta.
Lineups
BRAVES (64-35): TBA
Pitching: RHP Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.78 ERA)
RED SOX (54-47): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Braves vs. Bello: Ronald Acuña Jr. 1-3, Ozzie Albies 0-2, Orlando Arcia 0-2, Travis d’Arnaud 1-1, Michael Harris II 1-2, Sean Murphy 0-3, Matt Olson 0-3, Austin Riley 2-3, Eddie Rosario 1-3
Red Sox vs. Strider: Justin Turner 0-3
Stat of the day: Strider is the first player in MLB history to strike out at least 350 batters in the first 40 starts of his career. He’ll enter Wednesday’s game with 354 strikeouts in 40 starts.
Notes: Masataka Yoshida leads the American League with 39 multi-hit games. … Jarren Duran is 21-for-22 on stolen base attempts this year. He is the first Red Sox to steal at least 20 bases in a season since Mookie Betts (30) and Andrew Benintendi (21) in 2018. … The Red Sox are 14-5 since June 30, best in MLB in that span. … The Braves have the best record in baseball, but have dropped six of their last nine games. They are 10-8 in July after going 21-4 in June.
