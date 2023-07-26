Red Sox rally to defeat Braves for two-game sweep

Justin Turner’s two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning was the dramatic difference as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-3, in what was the best game of an increasingly interesting season.

It looked, sounded, and felt every bit like a playoff game. The way the Sox are playing, it won’t be the last time this season.

The best team in baseball had its ace pitcher on the mound against the Red Sox on Wednesday night and the largest crowd in nearly four years filled Fenway Park.

At 55-47, the Sox are eight games over .500 for the first time this season. They have won 15 of their last 20 games, the last four in a row.

Down, 3-1, against National League Cy Young favorite Spencer Strider, the Sox fought back in the seventh.

Triston Casas belted a home run to the base of the flagpole. Connor Wong followed with a single and Strider was done after 91 pitches.

Facing Pierce Johnson, Yu Chang grounded a ball directly at second base. Ozzie Albies, whose three-run homer off Brayan Bello had given Atlanta the lead, was positioned to make the play but booted the ball.

Turner then doubled high off the Monster as Fenway shook. He has 66 RBIs.

With a runner on first and one out in the eighth inning, Alex Verdugo tracked down a deep fly ball off the bat of Austin Riley in front of the bullpens, likely saving a run.

The Sox added to their lead when Adam Duvall homered against his former team in the bottom of the inning.

Handed a two-run lead, Kenley Jansen put runners on first and third with one out. Pinch runner Forrest Wall tried to steal second and was thrown out on a perfect throw by Wong.

Jansen struck out Orlando Arcia for the final out and his 22nd save.

The 64-36 Braves have lost 7 of 10. They were 1-3 against the Sox this season

The first five innings lasted only 73 minutes as the starting pitchers dominated.

Bello had to work around his defense in the first inning as Rafael Devers misplayed a ground ball by Riley that was scored a hit. Bello stayed focused and struck out Matt Olson swinging at a cutter that was caught near his cleats.

Marcell Ozuna reached with one out in the second inning when Devers somehow fanned on a line drive right at him. But Bello threw a low changeup that Eddie Rosario grounded to second base and Turner started a double play.

Strider allowed leadoff singles in the third inning (Casas) and the fourth inning (Turner) but quickly ended both threats without allowing a runner beyond first base.

Casas worked a one-out walk in the fifth inning and took second when Wong singled. With a runner on second base for the first time in the game, Yu Chang struck out and Jarren Duran popped up to center field. Strider ended that rally in six pitches.

Bello did not have that same ability in the top of the sixth.

Michael Harris II led off with a double to the gap in right. Bello then hit Ronald Acuna Jr. with his next pitch.

Bello fell behind Albies, 2 and 1, and needed to throw a strike. He went with a two-seam fastball that stayed over the middle of the plate, and Albies drilled it into the visitors’ bullpen in right field for his 24th home run and a 3-0 lead for the Braves.

Albies was 2 for 23 against the Red Sox the last two seasons before that home run.

Bello was finished after six innings and 92 pitches. It was a strong outing, but the righthander has allowed 12 earned runs over 16 innings in his last three starts and given up six home runs. That has raised his earned run average from 3.04 to 3.66.

The Sox finally broke through against Strider when Devers homered to right field in the sixth inning. It was his 25th.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.