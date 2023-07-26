As the trade deadline grows ever closer, where do the Red Sox stand?

After a 5-3 victory to sweep an Atlanta team with baseball’s best record, the Red Sox left Fenway in fourth place in the AL East, still trailing the Blue Jays by 1½ games for the third and final spot in the wild-card race. Still, their spirits are buoyed by a run of 15 wins in their last 20 games that has pushed them steadily closer to one of the six prized American League October berths — but still not in possession of one.

With Tuesday’s trade deadline looming, the Red Sox team that left Fenway Park on Wednesday night may be significantly altered by the time it returns to Boston. But how?

“We’ve still got time to make up ground. We’re still in fourth place, and we’re still out of the playoff picture,” said manager Alex Cora. “That’s the reality of the team. But we’ve been the best team in the big leagues the last 25 days.

“We’ve got a good baseball team and we’re right in the hunt. From my end, I don’t think you’ll hear managers saying, like, we should just sell. That doesn’t happen, but we all understand how it works.”

Ah, how it works. With that, Cora alluded to the balance most organizations face in reconciling present opportunity with longer-term ambitions.

For the Sox, the 2023 season is the first under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom where the promise of the present and future are conjoined. The emergence of Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, and others as key contributors has created possibility in 2023 and beyond.

“A lot of the on-field developments have strengthened our conviction in the path and the potential and the power of what we’re trying to build,” said Bloom. “Our conviction in trying to build this the right way is being rewarded.”

The Sox stand in front of a partially opened window. But they appear reluctant to charge through it until they pry it open further.

They don’t take the opportunity to contend in 2023 for granted. At the same time, their ideal target — even at fairly substantial prospect cost — appears to be players who would remain with the team beyond 2023 and can raise the long-term ceiling.

“The position in the standings does matter,” said Bloom. “We’re seeing on a nightly basis the value of trying to really focus on building a team while we build the organization. We’re going to look for moves that fit that.

“We’re not focused on the ‘buy-sell’ characterizations. It’s just, ‘Does this help us build this thing or not?’ We’re going to continue to do that and explore every avenue. If we stay focused on trying to build the right way, on staying on the path we’re on, not getting distracted by things that could be side roads, I think the game is going to reward us. That can mean different things in the short term. We’re really trying to look at every opportunity.”

The Sox’ clear interest is in players — particularly pitchers — who can complement the emerging core of position players. They would love to add a starter who could raise the rotation’s ceiling for years to come.

That said, Bloom knows the market for short-term additions can take many forms. In 2021, teams gave up elite prospects for short-term rentals. In 2022, the cost for rental players on the cusp of free agency was more modest, and would be more palatable to a team with steadily improving prospect depth.

Of course, the cost of rentals will also influence the Sox’ willingness to trade big league players who aren’t under team control beyond 2023. They made a first step in that direction by dealing Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers for two relievers on Tuesday, but Hernández — given his poor performance — was redundant on a team deep in middle infielders.

Evaluators on teams in search of outfield help are still tracking the Sox, with Adam Duvall representing the most obvious candidate. Would the Sox consider moving a more central player such as James Paxton, who isn’t signed beyond 2023?

“I don’t want to get too pointed about one specific player,” said Bloom. “I’ve talked about our North Star really being focused on winning while building. It’s certainly not out of the question there could be a move that involves moving a player off the major league club that fits that. Sometimes, as we did [with Hernández], it’s from an area of depth. It doesn’t have to be from an area of depth to fit that.

“We just need to look at it closely and say, ‘Does this really make sense for what we’re trying to do and where we’re going?’ If we think the totality of that makes sense, it’s something we might have to swallow hard and do. I wouldn’t rule out anything.”

Do the Sox believe their 2023 team can win a championship?

“This is baseball. History has shown us that if you’re in the dance, you can win,” said Bloom. “We all think about it. It’s the ultimate goal. It’s really the only goal that matters. But there are plenty of teams that called themselves championship-caliber and didn’t win championships and there’s some teams that people didn’t think could that went out and won it. So we’ve just got to focus on doing the right things to get there.

“Am I going to sit here and tell you that the team we have on the field today is as well-equipped as every other contending team around the league? Well, look at the scoreboard. Clearly we’re not. I think the arrow’s pointing in the right direction. We’re still nowhere near where we need to be to look at ourselves in the mirror and say, ‘[A championship is] the next thing we have to focus on.’ We just have to continue to get better.”

Cora agreed with the need for the Sox to improve but suggested that if the team succeeds in that mandate inside of the 2023 campaign, it’s capable of standing alongside any team in baseball.

“I always think my teams have a chance to win the World Series. That’s why I work on a daily basis,” said Cora. “Do we have to work for it? Yeah, of course. We’ve got to get better.”

There are different paths to that goal. Some involve improving players, others call-ups, others a return of healthy standouts such as Trevor Story and Chris Sale . . . and finally, there are trades. How will the Sox proceed? With Tuesday coming more into view, the question remains open.

“We’ll see what happens in the upcoming days,” said Cora.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.