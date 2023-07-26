Year 3 has begun, and we still don’t know what we have in Mac Jones

Is he the promising passer who took the team to the playoffs and made the Pro Bowl his rookie season? Or is he the petulant signal-caller who moonwalked to the back of the passer pack last season, melting down and mouthing off while inspiring fans to chant for his backup?

FOXBOROUGH — Questions at quarterback undermine an NFL team the way a shaky bullpen sabotages a baseball club. Closer by committee, anyone? The Patriots might as well refer to quarterback as question mark because entering Year 3, we don’t know what to make of Mac Jones and neither do they.

The Patriots commenced Mac’s Make-or-Break Year and training camp Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. It was New England football New Year’s Day, with myriad resolutions that this year will be different.

No matter what happens this season, there is no greater priority for Bill Belichick’s team than determining whether Jones is their quarterback for the present and of the future or just the first failed attempt at finding a worthy successor to Tom Brady (remember him?). That’s paramount. We know owner Robert Kraft thinks Jones is a quarterback keeper, but Belichick seems unconvinced following a rocky season of perceived insubordination.

It was exactly a year ago that Belichick said of Mac: “I think there’s a dramatic improvement. …He’s made tremendous strides. He did a great job last year, but he’s starting it from a much, much higher point.”

This offseason, Belichick barely uttered Mac’s name. Jones’s public exposure of Belichick’s ill-advised plan to entrust sycophants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge with the 2022 offense resulted in him receiving a rhetorical cold shoulder.

I asked Jones to characterize his relationship with Belichick, who will likely decide his Foxborough fate.

“Um, I think we’re good,” said Jones, who praised Belichick’s ability to explain defenses. “I think the biggest thing that we’ve talked about is just having a fresh start. I think there is a lot of learning experiences from last year that we’ve talked about. This year it’s all about working together, right?

“You’ve got to come up with a plan and then obviously talk about it and then execute it. I’m excited for that part of it. For me just trying to be really consistent, try not to ride the wave and just stay my course. Hopefully, everybody on our offense feels that too.”

Jones bounced around all offseason like a man freed from death row. It was the same Wednesday. He was energized, effusive in his praise of new/old offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and said the team had “a good mojo going.”

Predictably, the defense was ahead of the offense. However, there was an air of positivity and purpose on offense that was missing last year.

Hopefully, that translates to the points the Patriots missed scoring. They finished last in the NFL in red zone TD percentage at 42.2 percent. Jones threw 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 14 games and finished 26th in passer rating (84.8).

It’s not hyperbole to call this a Rubicon season for Jones. A decision on him is closer than it appears. Next May, the Patriots have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option, which will be for more money in one season than the Patriots ever paid Brady. That fully guaranteed salary will be the average of the third through 20th highest-paid quarterbacks. If he’s voted to the Pro Bowl, it’s the average of the top 10.

The quarterback pay scale has skyrocketed with inflation. The Giants declined Daniel Jones’s fifth-year option in 2021. This offseason, they handed him a four-year, $160 million deal. Chargers QB Justin Herbert just agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million deal that anoints him as the league’s highest-paid player, until Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow gets his extension.

We live in a world where Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Mac’s former teammate at Alabama and his QB counterpart in the Patriots season opener Sept. 10, netted $51 million per year.

The fork in the road is coming up fast.

Director of player personnel Matt Groh tap-danced around my question asking what the Patriots need to see from Jones to feel confident picking up that fifth-year option.

“So, we got a whole season … a whole season of unknown,” said Groh. “To sit here and try to make some kind of decision off of an incomplete story that’s just a long ways away.

“Yeah, we’ll just have to take this year as it is. We got two other years to go by. Those last two years don’t just get forgotten. That’s all part of building the portfolio. We’re so far away from making any of those kind of decisions.”

Teams with franchise quarterbacks don’t speak in such tentative terms.

Jones isn’t Brady. But he shouldn’t be another Baker Mayfield either, a QB who showed early promise and then fizzled.

His trust in Belichick was as broken as the offense he commanded last season. This year it’s all about getting the Patriots to trust that he’s The Guy.

“You’re the quarterback,” said Jones. “At the end of the day, when we’re on that field, they need to feel confident in me, and I need to feel confident in them. That’s built through trust. I think that’s the big word through this training camp is trust.

“That’s going to come through trial and error, through good and bad. It’s not always going to be great, so just having that positive mind-set and staying the course and running my race and bringing people along with me.”

The Patriots can compete with Middle-of-the-Pack Mac if they put enough around him like Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa in Miami instead of burying their heads in the six-Super Bowl sand with a one-size-fits-all approach.

DeAndre Hopkins certainly would’ve helped determine Jones’s capability and required supporting cast conditions. Mac toed the company line on Hopkins, saying, “I think we have a great group.”

But the Patriots held the line on their offer to Hopkins and watched him go to Tennessee, even though being able to make a play for a player like that is precisely the advantage you’re supposed to wield when your QB makes $2.07 million and counts just $4.25 million against the $224.8 million salary cap.

It’s as if Belichick operates in a parallel universe in which the last three years didn’t happen, and the Patriots still sit atop the NFL peak, not on a pile of questions, none more important than whether Jones is their answer at quarterback or merely a Patriot Place placeholder.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.