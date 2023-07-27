Author readings around Boston July 30-Aug. 5

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY, JULY 31
- Hank Phillippi Ryan (”House Guest”) discusses her latest novel at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
- Shari Lapena (”Everyone Here Is Lying”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Tickets are $30 including a copy of the book)
- Carmen Fields (”Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band”) is in conversation with Christopher Lydon at 7 p.m. at the Harvard Book Store.
- Kate Clancy (”Period: The Real Story of Menstruation”) is in conversation with Liz Lerner at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
- Lillian-Yvonne Bertram (”Negative Money”) and Oliver de la Paz (”The Diaspora Sonnets”) read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Imani Davis, Rita Mookerjee (”False Offering”), Joshua Nguyen (”Come Clean”) and Chinma Nnadozie-Okananwa read their work with an introduction by January Gill O’Neil at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Bookshop. (Tickets are $5-$10)
- Natalie Beach (”Adult Drama and Other Essays”) discusses her debut novel at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Laura Sims (”How Can I Help You”) and Paul Tremblay (”The Beast You Are”) discuss their latest books at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
- Rebekah Bergman (”The Museum of Human History”) is in conversation with Annie Hartnett at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Ben Purkert (”The Men Can’t Be Saved”) and Ruth Madievsky (”All-Night Pharmacy”) discuss their latest books at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
- Yepoka Yeebo (”Anansi’s Gold”) discusses her latest book at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
