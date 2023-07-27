Beyoncé, and the making of a ‘Renaissance’ woman

It shouldn’t be surprising that “Renaissance” still sounds so next-level. Beyoncé, who brings the album’s attendant world tour to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday , has always remained a step ahead, even when she’s paying tribute to the music that’s helped shape her over the years. She’s possessed a shrewd understanding of the way the music-business landscape has changed over the last decade-plus, and that knowledge has helped her make bold moves that are made even more powerful because of the sterling music they’re supporting.

“Renaissance,” the seventh album by the multi-hyphenate pop star Beyoncé, remains a stunning achievement a year after its release. A pandemic-inspired love letter to the way dance clubs have provided a reliable place of safety — and exhilarating fun — for the marginalized, it’s a genre-spanning mega-mix that doubles as a crash course in the history of modern dance music, full of deep grooves and immediately memorable hooks.

As the 2000s flipped to the 2010s, pop radio playlists underwent an initially subtle, eventually profound shift. The grooves and love songs of R&B, which had dominated the charts for much of the decade, gradually fell out of fashion; songs with more rigid, dance-ready beats took their place. Some big-name artists made bids to fit into this landscape; indeed, the first single from Beyoncé's 2011 album “4,” the insistent “Run the World (Girls),” used Major Lazer’s 2009 club hit “Pon de Floor” as its backbone.

For the most part, “4″ was a love letter to both life and R&B, with songs like the sumptuous “Party,” the joyful “Love on Top,” and the spiteful “Best Thing I Never Had” throwing back to the eras of classic soul sides, and cuts like the Afrobeat-inspired jam “End of Time” and the wild “Countdown” fusing the genre with ideas Beyoncé had picked up on her world travels. At a New York show promoting that album, she talked about how the record had been made after she “searched the world and found herself” — and while self-discovery is all over the lyrics, “4″ signaled the further emergence of Beyoncé as a new kind of pop star, one who didn’t need chart-topping singles in order to prove her dominance and who instead was releasing albums to show off the full spectrum of her talents and artistic interests.

Beyoncé opened 2013 by headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, a captivating performance that included a reunion of her former girl band Destiny’s Child; that year, she put out the documentary “Life Is But a Dream” and embarked on a tour, ignoring speculation about the follow-up to “4.” With good reason: The surprise release that December of “Beyoncé” as a “visual album” — meaning that videos accompanied each track — shook up the industry. It reframed promotion and distribution — imagine a stealth rollout of a physical album — and introduced the idea of the unexpected drop that so many other big-name artists have since embraced.

Similarly, “Beyoncé” the album continued Beyoncé the artist’s progression toward her own musical vision; big-ticket songwriters like Sia, Pharrell Williams, and Ryan Tedder all had songwriting credits, but cuts like the trap-tinged “Drunk in Love,” the giddy “XO,” and the smoldering “Rocket” defied pop archetypes. “Flawless,” which combined hip-hop beats of the moment with a snippet of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s speech “We Should All Be Feminists,” placed Black feminism front and center on the dance floor.

In the background of Beyoncé's shift to focusing on albums, streaming music was steadily gaining ground, with Spotify launching in the United States in the summer of 2011 and Apple rolling out its companion service, Apple Music, four years later. With the rise of streaming came more opportunities for listening that, if not entirely self-directed, was at least less gate-kept than shrinking and increasingly throwback-centric radio playlists.

“Lemonade,” released in 2016, was Beyoncé's first streaming-era full-length; it debuted on Tidal, which had been developed by a company owned at the time by Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z. It further proved Beyoncé's commitment to the album as an artistic statement, with an overarching concept about infidelity and featuring genre-melding songs like the sneering rock cut “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” the country-fried “Daddy Lessons,” the gospel-psych political yawp “Freedom,” and the wounded “Hold Up,” which brought together ideas borrowed from New York art-punkers Yeah Yeah Yeahs and meme-ready MC Soulja Boy and turned them into an irresistible lament. Beyoncé's voice — strong and singular, able to leap octaves and give straightforward melodies surprising twists — reigned over it all.

In between “Lemonade” and last year’s “Renaissance,” Beyoncé toured solo and with Jay-Z (with whom she released the album “Everything Is Love” in 2018) and put out the 2019 live album “Homecoming,” which captured her history-making, headlining performance at the Coachella music festival the previous year. “Renaissance” had a slightly more traditional launch — it was announced a few weeks before it was released in July 2022 — but its celebration of dance music, particularly the beats that have dominated underground Black culture through the decades, still makes for a spectacular, cohesive listen, with cuts like the bouncing “Alien Superstar” and the glittery “Cuff It” sounding as fresh as they did a year ago.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé will bring those club-ready tracks to Gillette Stadium, transforming the hulking structure in Foxborough into a jubilant dance party. While she’s been at the forefront of pop music since her late-’90s days in Destiny’s Child, she’s also a distinctly 21st-century pop star, one who pursues her muses, knowing that listeners will trust her instincts and follow her on that journey.



