Go west, theater fans. The Berkshires are beckoning.

Shakespeare & Company in Lenox covers both ends of the spectrum in August with the comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Aug. 1-Sept. 10) and the drama “Golda’s Balcony” (Aug. 5-20), while Julianne Boyd, founder and retired artistic director of Barrington Stage Company, returns to the Pittsfield theater to direct “Faith Healer.”

With two free Shakespeare plays to enjoy — “Macbeth” on Boston Common (through Aug. 6) and a bilingual “Hamlet” in Chelsea (Aug. 4-19) — there’s much to love on local stages. But a trip west to the Berkshires also offers both comic and dramatic delights, indoors and out.

In Lenox, award-winning actress Annette Miller returns to the role she created in the 2002 world premiere of William Gibson’s story of Israel’s fourth prime minister, Golda Meir. The story unfolds as a series of memories as Meir sits on her balcony reflecting on her life as a Russian immigrant who witnessed pogroms, an American schoolteacher, a mother, grandmother, and Israel’s leader during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Miller and director Daniel Gidron played a pivotal role in shaping Gibson’s play, taking it from a two-hour, multi-character piece to a one-woman, 80-minute drama for its premiere at Shakespeare & Company, and then a run at Central Square Theatre before Tovah Feldshuh took over the role for the Broadway run. While it’s been two decades since that premiere, and 45 years since Meir’s death, a biography, “The Only Woman in the Room: Golda Meir and Her Path to Power,” was published in 2022 and Helen Mirren stars in the film “Golda,” set for release this fall.

“The words are the same,” Miller says, “but I’ve grown and so my approach is much deeper. The story feels very prescient today, considering the political situation in Israel right now. As we rehearse, I don’t have to try to put myself in her shoes, I feel like we are in that same place, where the future of the nation is at stake.

“She’s reviewing her life, not with guilt or regret, but with a deeper understanding of what it cost, and always a sense of hope for the future,” she says.

But Miller says the appeal of “Golda’s Balcony” is Meir herself.

“Golda was very pragmatic, and one of her gifts was that when speaking in public she made every member of the audience feel like she was speaking directly to them. I think if I am honest, audiences will see that there’s a real struggle.

“She was also deeply committed to the dream that the State of Israel represented the redemption of the human race,” she says. “When you are young and determined, that doesn’t seem unreasonable. But now at the end of her life she does wonder what happens when idealism becomes power. What happens when we lose our moral center?”

Although Miller admits she has a knot in her stomach contemplating 80 minutes alone on stage, she says, “I am so lucky to step into her shoes. She fills me with so much strength.”

Shakespeare & Company’s outdoor New Spruce Theatre offers a completely different kind of journey as the lovers in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” experience the magic of an enchanted night.

“I think there’s an assumption that everyone knows the story and there are no surprises,” says Allyn Burrows, Shakespeare & Company artistic director, who is directing the play. “But I think the story follows a group of individuals who have a rabid curiosity about the meaning of love.”

Burrows has set the production “loosely” in the 1970s. “I think that decade was all about exploring new freedoms and individualism,” he says, “and the music is all about love.”

Just up the road in Pittsfield, Boyd returns to Barrington Stage to direct “Faith Healer” (Aug. 1-27, barringtonstageco.org). Brian Friel’s haunting, three-person play that tells the same story from three distinctly different perspectives.

Retired artistic director Julianne Boyd is returning to Barrington Stage Company to direct Brian Friel's "Faith Healer." Bill Wright

“It feels particularly relevant right now because it’s about variations of the truth,” says Boyd, “and the ways we adjust the truth for the audiences we are in front of.”

The play provides Frank Hardy (Christopher Innvar) with an opportunity to recount the story of how he and his wife, Grace (Gretchen Egolf), and his manager, Freddy (Mark H. Dold), traveled around the Welsh and Scottish countryside where Frank performed as a faith healer. Memories are tricky, though, and Friel’s characters may be distorting the “truth” to serve their needs.

“It speaks to artists who question themselves even when they’ve achieved success,” says Boyd. “Am I talented, or am I a con artist masquerading as an artist? But it also examines the truths we all need to survive, to go on after a failure.”

The play, says Boyd, “has a level of mysticism that draws us in to these storytellers. It’s really a metaphor for all of us who succeed and fail and the stories we need to tell to survive.”

A Joan of Arc rock opera

The Company Theatre in Norwell is mounting the world premiere of the musical “Born to Do This: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera” (July 28-Aug. 20). The 600-year-old story of the young heroine of France resonates today, say the creative team of Zoe Bradford (book and lyrics), Melissa Carubia (music and additional lyrics), and Michael Hammond (collaborator).

In a program note, Bradford says, “Joan became a hero for me because she dared to be herself. …There are saints among us — ordinary people who accomplish extraordinary things through faith and action. There are heroes among us who are not afraid to stand up or speak out.”

Liza Giangrande, a standout in Greater Boston Stage Company’s production of “Little Women,” takes on the title role, supported by a 32-member cast directed by Bradford and with music conducted by Robert McDonough. Tickets are $50-$58 at www.companytheatre.com.

A new leader at SpeakEasy

David Beardsley has been named SpeakEasy Stage Company’s first executive director in the theater’s 32-year history. Beardsley, who most recently served as chief of marketing and audience engagement for the Trustees of Reservations, will manage the organization alongside company founder and producing artistic director Paul Daigneault.

“I find SpeakEasy’s commitments to equity, inclusion, and belonging, and to working with local talent, especially compelling, and I am honored to be given a chance to contribute to such urgent work,” Beardsley said in a statement.

In addition, Constance Gist Guindo, has been elected to serve as co-chair of SpeakEasy’s board of directors, along with incumbent board chair Andrew Fullem.

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne818@gmail.com









