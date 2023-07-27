Hanif Abdaraquib headlines upcoming Roxbury Poetry Festival

The Roxbury Poetry Festival unfolds Saturday, Aug. 5, with a packed day of readings, workshops, panels, and slams with local and national writers and poets. Award-winning poet, essayist, critic, and MacArthur Fellow Hanif Abdaraquib headlines the event, delivering the keynote address on Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, award-winning poet and professor Nate Marshall will give a reading and craft talk. Eric “Pops” Esteves will lead a discussion on “Dreamscape: Future of Roxbury.” Alondra Bobadilla will lead a youth writing workshop on “Transitions and Seasons: When Things We Love Are No Longer,” exploring “the in between, the transitional space, the white page.” WBUR senior arts and culture writer Cristela Guerra will discuss “Journalism 101,” and literary performer, poet, and educator Regie Gibson will lead the workshop “Not Poetry: Word Play with a Purpose!” Naomi Westwater will guide writers in a workshop on poetry and songwriting inspired by meditation. Eileen Myles will lead a workshop on “How to Write a Poem”: “My philosophy is make more poems rather fixing one over and over. So this is a lots of poems workshop as a matter of fact.” MC Brandie Blaze will show writers how to write the rap bar. In “S(Mothering),” Crystal Valentine, Anna Ross, and Yara Liceaga-Rojas will explore motherhood in its complexities. “If You Can Feel It, You Can Speak It” hosts a monthly open mic dedicated to the LGBTQ+ communities of color, and attendees can sign up to read or listen. The festival closes out with a poetry slam hosted by Button Poetry, who will offer a chapbook deal to the evening’s winner of the slam; only poets from Massachusetts can compete. For more information and a complete schedule, visit roxburypoetryfestival.com .

Author Ben Shattuck retraced walks that Thoreau took and wrote about the journeys in “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau." On Thursday, Aug. 3, Shattuck will read from his book and lead a nature walk at Thoreau Farm in Concord.

Advertisement

A celebration of Thoreau

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“As my eye rested on the blossom of the meadow-sweet in a hedge, I heard the note of an autumnal cricket, and was penetrated with the sense of autumn. Was it sound? or was it form? or was it scent? or was it flavor? It is now the royal month of August.” So wrote Henry David Thoreau in his diary on an early August day in 1851. Award-winning Massachusetts author Ben Shattuck, who runs the oldest general store in the country in South Dartmouth, retraced walks that Thoreau took, and wrote about the journeys in his wise and painterly book “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau” (Tin House). On Thursday, Aug. 3, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Center for the Book, on the occasion of the National Book Festival later this month, Shattuck will read from his book and lead a nature walk at Thoreau Farm in Concord. He proves a good guide in the book, bringing us along as he moves deeper into the heart of things, and will prove a welcome guide in a reading and ramble over the land Thoreau called home. The event takes place at 6 p.m. at Thoreau Farm, 341 Virginia Road, in Concord.

Advertisement





826 Boston names new executive director

The literacy, writing, and publishing organization 826 Boston recently named its new executive director. Corey Yarbrough took the new role starting last week, having worked most recently as the assistant principal at Brooke High School, a charter school in Boston. Before that, he served as the founding director of operations at the Brooke High School, and was the founder and executive director of the Hispanic Black Gay Coalition. He takes over the role from John Williams, who’d been serving as interim executive director since July 2022. “Writing helped me find my voice and is an important tool I use to create positive change in the world,” Yarbrough said in an interview with students at the Writers’ Room at Boston International Newcomers Academy. “I’m excited to work with 826 Boston to continue closing literacy gaps so all youth can discover their power in writing and pursue their dreams.”

Advertisement





Coming out

“Witness” by Jamel Brinkley (FSG)

“Time’s Mouth” by Edan Lepucki (Counterpoint)

“Pulling the Chariot of the Sun” by Shane McCrae (Scribner)





Pick of the week

Skylar Miklus at Still North Books & Bar in Hanover, N.H., recommends “Things I Didn’t Do with This Body” by Amanda Gunn (Copper Canyon): “Amanda Gunn’s revelatory debut showcases a daring new voice. Each suite of poems treats its subject matter with a discerning, mature hand: from lyrical sonnets about the life of Harriet Tubman to severe, confessional prose poems about mental illness. An inspired, shocking, and urgently needed collection.”