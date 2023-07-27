Huntington Theatre Company names Christopher Mannelli as next executive director

Mannelli, whose appointment was announced Thursday afternoon, will co-lead the theater with artistic director Loretta Greco. For the past seven years, Mannelli has been the executive director and co-CEO at the Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, N.Y. Prior to that, he was deputy director of the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and managing director of Chicago’s Victory Gardens.

The phrase “tough act to follow” might not adequately describe the challenge awaiting Christopher Mannelli as he takes over as executive director of the Huntington.

The 50-year-old Mannelli is stepping into the shoes of Michael Maso, a driving force in Boston theater for more than four decades.

In the last few years, Maso led a massive capital campaign to renovate the company’s mainstage while also steering the Huntington through a pandemic that shook the theater industry to its foundation, as well as managed the abrupt resignation of artistic director Peter DuBois in 2020 amid staff complaints.

Given that Greco has only been artistic director for a year, the face of leadership at an important regional theater is a strikingly new one.

“I’m just so thrilled to partner with Loretta, and to work with this staff and this board,” Mannelli said in a telephone interview. “It’s such an exciting organization, and I can’t wait to be part of it. It’s clear that this board of trustees is fully aligned with the vision Loretta has.”

In a statement, Greco said she is “thrilled” to “have such a mindful partner in mapping out The Huntington’s extraordinary plans for the future.” She lauded Mannelli’s “deep commitment to building an equitable organizational culture” and to “engaging and strengthening our impact through the work on our stages, in classrooms, and throughout our community.”

Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for regional theater, the Huntington has a staff of 120 and a budget of $20 million for the 2023-24 season.

As executive director, Mannelli will mostly focus on the administrative and financial side of the theater’s operations while Greco will primarily call the artistic shots. However, a Huntington spokesperson noted that there is “a lot of overlap in these areas.”

That was certainly the case with Mannelli’s predecessor. Maso helped shape the Huntington’s reputation as a playwright-driven company while working with four artistic directors from its 1982 founding as the Huntington Theatre Company to his retirement on June 30. Greco, the first female artistic director in the Huntington’s history, was appointed last year.

Mannelli will join the Huntington in early November. He and Greco will both report to the Huntington board and will occupy equal positions within the company’s organizational chart. (Mannelli’s duties will be identical to those of Maso, whose title was managing director. In recent years, theaters have favored the title executive director for the top administrative post.)

In a statement, Huntington chairman Randy Peeler called Mannelli “the right person at the right time to lead The Huntington into its next chapter," citing his strategic skills, love of theater, “business and financial expertise," and “track record of leading companies through complex challenges and growth."

Like many other theaters, the Huntington is still struggling to woo back audiences to pre-pandemic levels. “I think the thing that brings audiences back is creating great theater, great works of art,” said Mannelli. “It’s really critical right now, with so many stories that are doom and gloom out there, that organizations have an understanding of what their resources are right now, and a clear understanding and vision of what the plan is and how to get there.”

Among his priorities are to reach out to communities of color and young audiences, and to showcase works by emerging writers who are creating work that speaks to those audiences.

“We need to look at it even more closely, that this is the opportunity to find out how we can engage more deeply and more authentically with communities we may not have done that with before,” said Mannelli. “We have to create the space that people feel comfortable in.“ He added: “There are stories that need to be told, that haven’t been told before.”

He said he wants to take steps to diversify the Huntington staff and “be a leader” when it comes to antiracist initiatives, “not only in the theater but in the community.” Mannelli also signaled that the Huntington will explore more coproductions with other theater companies, akin to its scheduled collaboration in November with SpeakEasy Stage Company on the Tony Award-winning musical “The Band’s Visit.”

The Huntington’s footprint extends beyond its mainstage, located across from Symphony Hall on Huntington Avenue. Having built the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts two decades ago, the Huntington uses one of the theaters inside the Calderwood as a second stage for smaller productions while also operating the facility, providing performance spaces for midsize and small theater companies, including SpeakEasy.

Mannelli grew up on Long Island and initially explored a career as an opera singer and an actor before moving to theater management. Married with two children, he plays guitar, mandolin, banjo, and trumpet, among other instruments.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.