Local bestsellers for the week ended July 23

2. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

5. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled

6. The Collector Daniel Silva Harper

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

8. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

9. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

10. Yellowface R.F. Kuang Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

4. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

6. Tabula Rasa: Volume 1 John McPhee Farrar, Straus and Giroux

7. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

9. Jackie: Public, Private, Secret J. Randy Taraborrelli St. Martin’s Press

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

5. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

7. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

8. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

9. A World of Curiosities Louise Penny Minotaur

10. Too Late Colleen Hoover Grand Central

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk M.D. Penguin

5. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

6. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

7. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman Picador

8. A Philosophy of Walking Frédéric Gros, John Howe (Transl.) Verso

9. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay

10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 23, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.