Paul Tremblay, in his collection ‘The Beast You Are,’ reminds us of the fun of fear and the sophistication of horror

“The Beast You Are” doesn’t exactly sound like the recipe for a bestseller — a novella in free verse featuring anthropomorphic animals as characters. Paul Tremblay recalls showing the project to his editor. “She said, ‘This is great! I don’t know what to do with this, though.’” The solution? To make this unique, terrifying tale the anchor story in his new collection, “The Beast You Are.”

Although Tremblay is primarily known for horror (the movie “A Knock at the Cabin” is based on his best-selling novel, “The Cabin at the End of the World”), his work is both deeper and more varied than the label implies. In this collection, tales of horror and psychological terror are interspersed with science fiction and fable, often employing unique craft elements: flash fiction, epic poetry, a series of blog posts, even movie reviews. “I’m very fortunate,” Tremblay explains. “My editor and my publisher allow me to have a really vast idea of what might be a horror or a genre story.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Tremblay’s work is a reminder of both the fun of fear and of how sophisticated horror can be. Almost all of his stories or novels start “from the place of being a fan, of being a reader.” The collection reflects diverse literary influences, from “Beowulf” to Shirley Jackson. Reflecting on the Edgar Allen Poe stories that initially sparked his passion for the genre, Tremblay explains, “I like the idea that every time I do something that is horror, you get to join in this 150-year-plus-long conversation.”

Advertisement

Curating the collection involved selecting stories that featured either literal monsters and beasts or people who see themselves that way. The stories “The Last Conversation” and “I Know You’re There” reveal the horror that often dwells alongside love and grief. “The Dead Thing” and “House of Windows” explore the sense of vertigo we get when ordinary objects and things behave in ways that defy reason. And “The Beast You Are” reflects the monstrousness that can dwell at the center of a society, even noting the reader’s complicity when we (irresistibly) root for evil.

Advertisement

The collection resists gore and typical scares. “What’s scary is so subjective,” Tremblay notes. Instead, he seeks to move the reader emotionally. “In fiction, usually, the truth is revealed. In a horror story, it’s typically a pretty horrible truth. The interesting question is what decisions the characters will make once that truth is out.” In these stories, trauma impacts the individual and society in profound, lasting ways. “All the best stories are about outsiders,” he says. “Everybody feels like that at some point in their lives.” In these stories, we meet the beast, and he is us.

Paul Tremblay will be discussing “The Beast You Are” at Porter Square Books in Cambridge on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. The event is free.

Lisa Papademetriou is the author of several books for young readers; her website is lisapapa.com.