Post-‘GoT’ retirement ends for Jack Gleeson

“Game of Thrones” made stars of many of its cast members, including Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams. The show seemed to be an actor’s dream, with vividly written characters and a massive and devoted international audience.

So it was unusual and surprising when Jack Gleeson, who played the bratty and murderous Joffrey Baratheon, announced that he planned to retire from acting after his character was killed off in 2014. Then 21, Gleeson explained his decision to Entertainment Weekly: “I’ve been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there’s the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do.”