Sing-alongs and disco cowboy hats: How to prepare for Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Her “Renaissance World Tour,” named for her 2022 album, has made its way to North America after a lengthy European leg, and Massachusetts will be its next stop after two weekend shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Devoted Beyoncé fans, famously known as her BeyHive, have spent the better part of the year memorizing lyrics and flexing creative muscles to put together concert outfits inspired by an album that, unlike previous releases, has provided virtually no visuals — a disappointment that fans who have followed her career refuse to let her forget.

Please do not be alarmed, remain calm . The numerous riders wearing cowboy hats embellished with disco ball-themed designs who will be swarming a Foxborough-bound commuter train Tuesday have one destination and one person in mind: Beyoncé.

From Instagram livestreams to TikToks, the Hive has utilized social media to share concert clips and ensure that attendees are well prepared.

As a Beyoncé enthusiast, I am here to provide those who would deem themselves casual fans, or just Bey-curious, insight into the key moments of the mega-tour ahead of its stop at Gillette Stadium.

What song lyrics do you need to know?

If “Renaissance World Tour” attendees do not know the lyrics that come after “Tip, tip, tip on hardwood floors” at the end of “Heated,” they should immediately learn. Despite having a year to prepare, concert-goers have been warned by the BeyHive they will be expected to sing this specific part word for word, bar for bar. Several TikToks have gone viral of fans preparing themselves for that sing-along moment during the concert — and yes, it is that serious.

When should the crowd be on mute?

What has probably become one of the funniest moments of the tour involves waiting to see which stadium can stay the quietest when Beyoncé sings “Look around everybody on mute” during her performance of “Energy.”

Fans on social media have critiqued the crowds that fail and showed appreciation to the audiences that learned to follow instructions.

Will there be a special guest?

The true star of the “Renaissance World Tour” is not Beyoncé but her 11-year-old, Grammy-Award winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter. She has joined her mom onstage at various shows throughout the tour so far, and fans at Gillette undoubtedly will be hoping for another appearance.

The mother-daughter moment happens when Beyoncé performs “My Power” and “Black Parade.” Blue, who is credited as a dancer on the tour, rises from beneath the stage to take her place beside her mom as Bey sings, “This that kinfolk, this that skinfolk.” Some fans have brought blue balloons to the concerts to show support and cheer Blue on as she dances her choreographed steps. Her appearances have also inspired fans to re-create the moment and turn it into a viral dance challenge on TikTok; even Lizzo participated.

Where are the album visuals?

Beyoncé has always had stunning, meaningful visuals to accompany her albums. But nearly a year after releasing “Renaissance,” the closest thing fans have gotten to music videos for the album is a teaser for the song “I’m That Girl,” the “Renaissance” tour book and videos projected during the concert, and a short film for a Tiffany & Co. advertisement that features the album’s last track, “Summer Renaissance.”

The BeyHive has speculated that album visuals could drop alongside a possible film about the tour. Beyoncé has acknowledged fans’ impatient inquiries, most recently during her show in Louisville when she rubbed salt into many wounds, telling the crowd, “You are the visual baby!”

Disco ball cowboy hats, and why you’ll likely see them everywhere

The BeyHive sought inspiration for concert outfits from the “Renaissance World Tour” announcement photo. The image is of Beyoncé donning rhinestone-studded body harness while sitting atop a silver, iridescent horse and wearing a cowboy hat decorated with mirrored tiles — similar to a disco ball. Fans have made their own version of the tricked-out hat one of the essential accessories of this tour.

Another accessory concert attendees have not left their homes without: hand fans. Some have created or purchased fans with song names or lyrics from “Renaissance.”

@monieeeexo If you’re not a crafty girly, head to Party City for your renaissance hat!! ♬ PURE/HONEY - Beyoncé

What else are fans wearing?

Two words come to mind when describing the extravagant, futuristic-themed outfits most fans have donned at the shows: Alien Superstar. With limited visuals for the album, fans had to get creative inventing their looks for the tour. Sequin tops and dresses, silver metallic pants and cowboy boots, jean shorts and jackets with crystal fringe have been the go-to for most concert attendees.

Fans have also started to re-create some of the custom-made tour outfits Beyoncé has worn onstage, including the Mugler bee outfit in which she performs “America Has a Problem” and the shimmering gold Loewe bodysuit covered in carefully placed handprints that she wears while singing “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

What do we know about the setlist?

To fans waiting to see if Beyoncé will perform her 2008 hit “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” this tour, do not get your hopes up. Although the setlist is composed mostly of songs from “Renaissance,” Beyoncé still takes the time to give some of her most beloved tracks their flowers, especially from her albums “4″ and “B’Day.” But fan favorites “All Up In Your Mind” and “Thique” from “Renaissance” have been left off the setlist for most of the tour.

The shows have begun with Beyoncé singing ballads such as “Dangerously in Love,” “1+1,″ and my personal favorite, “I Care.” Then she seamlessly blends her past and present for the remainder of the show.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.