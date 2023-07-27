The sky’s the limit for Pink’s acrobatics at Fenway Park

In typical fashion, the show comes with fireworks, trapezes, motorized flamingos, a grand piano, and plenty of the singer’s signature mid-air somersaulting. The spectacle blows fans away.

“This show is actual bananas psychosis,” Pink said of her current stadium tour, “Summer Carnival,” on Instagram.

At her concerts, Pink’s feet seldom stay on the ground. She likes to be airborne, pulling off mind-boggling acrobatic stunts or dangling from aerial silks. And when she comes to Fenway Park for back-to-back shows Sunday and Monday, expect to see her feats taken to another level, literally.

“No picture or video could capture the energy that was radiating in that stadium,” said one fan on Twitter.

Advertisement

On Instagram it’s the same. “The VIBE from the minute the gate opened was like nothing I’ve ever experienced . . . and I’ve been to HUNDREDS of concerts,” someone commented on one of Pink’s posts.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“Best Monday night of my life,” said another.

When the whole operation comes to Boston, supported by opener Pat Benatar, here’s what ticket-holders can expect:

For starters, Pink will be flying “farther and higher” than she has before, she told Variety ahead of the tour. The venues for the star’s first tour since 2019 are largely open-air. This means that there are no roofs to restrict her as she flips above her audiences.

“I’ve never asked more of this body of mine,” Pink wrote online. “And I have to admit — there are a couple parts of this show I’m not sure I should be doing.”

The 43-year-old Grammy winner had hip surgery and a double disk replacement in her neck during the pandemic. But aerial stunts are a staple of her shows, and she has no plans to change that. “Why would I stay on the ground if I don’t have to?” she told People Magazine.

Advertisement

Even through injury — the singer was hospitalized after an aerial equipment malfunction during a 2010 concert — she continues her high-flying feats so that no one leaves her shows feeling let down.

At a “Summer Carnival” show in London last month, a rigging problem forced Pink to delay performing “Turbulence,” a song she accompanies with aerial dancing. After talking with a crew member, she announced begrudgingly that he wanted her to stay alive. “We’re gonna try it one more time, and if it doesn’t work, we’ll stay alive,” she told the crowd. It worked, and she survived after all.

“It’s so much more than what you expect out of your average pop star,” said Jeremy Barham, a Canadian fan who saw Pink perform in Paris last month for the second time. He has tickets to see the star again in October.

“It’s the realness of her,” said Barham, speaking by phone. “She refuses to lip sync. And you can tell because when she’s doing these acrobatics, she sometimes misses a note or purposefully doesn’t sing because she’s in the middle of spinning upside down. That really impressed me and gained my respect for her.”

Pink performs at Olympiastadion in Berlin on her "Summer Carnival" tour in June. Andreas Rentz/Getty

For this tour, which began with a European leg in June, Pink descends to the stage on a bungee trapeze after emerging from the parted lips of a huge, illuminated mechanical mouth. Hanging upside down in her bejeweled pink bodysuit, she kicks off the opening number, “Get the Party Started.”

Advertisement

The “Summer Carnival” setlist includes all of Pink’s greatest hits from “Raise Your Glass,” to “Just Give Me a Reason,” to “Try.” There are also songs from the artist’s latest album, the aptly named “Trustfall,” released in February.

During her shows, Pink encourages her fans to “feel all the feelings.” Some take this to heart in unique ways. One fan in London threw a plastic bag of ashes onto the stage during “Just Like a Pill.”

“This is your mom?” Pink asked. The fan confirmed. “I don’t know how I feel about this,” the singer responded before carefully placing the bag down at the foot of the stage.

Someone else handed Pink a wheel of brie cheese in London, which she graciously accepted, mouthing “I love you” to the fan. These offerings caused the singer to become an instant meme, with people taking “Summer Carnival” concert stills and Photoshopping all sorts of random items into Pink’s hands.

Gifts and derring-do aside, the show also features multiple glittery costume changes for both Pink and her back-up dancers, a flame cannon, a duet between the singer and her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, and footage from the 2021 Capitol riots and the 2017 Women’s March (shown as Pink sings “Girls just wanna have rights/ So why do we have to fight?”). There’s even an acoustic section where Pink puts all the props and harnesses to the side to share a raw moment with the audience.

Advertisement

Online, Pink called “Summer Carnival” a “fantasy feat of a lifetime.” For the grand finale, when she’s strapped into a harness offstage (“like a NASCAR in a pit stop,” she said) and launched into the air to sing “So What,” as fireworks and confetti cannons go off around her, it’s easy to understand why.

PINK

With Pat Benatar, Grouplove, and KidCutUp. At Fenway Park. July 31-Aug. 1. www.mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/pink

Nicole Kagan can be reached at nicole.kagan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicolekagan_.