The ‘SNL’ guys — who brought you ‘Three Sad Virgins’ with Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift — play the Wilbur on Sunday

By October 2021, the comedy trio was making prerecorded videos for “SNL”: inspiring Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift to sing about “Three Sad Virgins, ” getting “ Hangxiety” after a night of hard partying, and trying to catch COVID’s new Good Variant , a strain “that’s mutated so hard it’s actually good.”

Back in March 2021, a hilarious video by Gen Z-ers Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins about getting the then-new COVID vaccine was all over social media. The video and others they made helped to launch the New York-based act known as Please Don’t Destroy onto the national scene.

Herlihy, Marshall, and Higgins met in college at NYU; Herlihy, of Ridgefield, Conn. — the group’s lone New Englander — is the son of former “SNL” head writer and producer Tim Herlihy. Higgins, of New Jersey, is the son of Steve Higgins, an “SNL” writer/producer and announcer of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

This fall brings a next step: They write and star in a yet-untitled buddy comedy, produced by Judd Apatow, hitting Peacock Nov. 17. Directed by Paul Briganti, it costars Bowen Yang, Conan O’Brien, Megan Stalter, comedian X Mayo, and “Superstore” alum Nichole Sakura.

They’re now on their first-ever national tour — bringing them to Boston for two shows at the Wilbur on Sunday (one is sold-out).

Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, I wasn’t allowed to ask about anything related to “SNL” or their upcoming movie — but they could talk about live performing, what makes them gel, and why Celtic Jayson Tatum has a free ticket to the show, if he wants it.

Q. So you guys met at NYU.

Ben: John and I were in [an NYU] sketch group called Hammerkatz together. When I was a senior and Martin was a freshman, we met doing stand-up around campus and around the city. Eventually we decided to start a show together.

Q. “Please Don’t Destroy” comes from an act you had called “Please Don’t Destroy My Farm.”

Ben: It was this high-concept thing [laughs] where I was in character as a businessman coming to destroy a poor farmer’s — Martin’s — farm. It was an overly complicated premise for a stand-up comedy show. We were trying to shoehorn this whole narrative into it. We actually had John playing a cow who didn’t speak for the entire show.

Q. [laughs] What was the spark that connected you three?

John: Our influences were really similar. We love “Hot Rod,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” John Mulaney.

Q. People know your video sketches, but you started out doing live shows.

John: Before the pandemic, we did a weekly show at this bar downtown, Von. We did sketches in the loosest description of that word. It was basically improv. We did that until the pandemic, and then we got into more internet stuff.

Martin: The TikTok thing was kind of a side-effect of the pandemic and not being able to perform live.

Q. The vaccine sketch got a lot of attention. How did that come together?

Ben: That was just an idea I had right as the vaccine was coming out because that was all anybody could think about. I find myself doing a lot of sketches where I play a guy whose body is crumbling, but he won’t admit it.

Q. Martin and John, both of your dads were comedy writers. Did you grow up wanting to get into it, or not wanting to?

Martin: I wanted to be an archeologist because I liked “Indiana Jones.” [But] I always gravitated towards [comedy writing] and liked it. Weirdly for some reason, I just didn’t want to admit that I wanted to do the same thing my dad did.

Q. John, what about you?

John: The only time I didn’t want to do comedy was when I wanted to be Eminem.

Q. [laughs] Ben, what did you want to be?

Ben: I wanted to be in the NBA. I could have done that, but I decided not to. I decided to opt for something more challenging. I loved going to Hollywood Video and renting a comedy with my dad and brother. We’d stay up watching Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell movies. Then when I was 12 or so, I got a little digital camera and started making videos and putting them on YouTube and just got obsessed.

Q. What are your live shows like?

John: If you like our videos, you’ll like the show; that base of our comedy is always the same. But we get to kind of expand a little bit and do sketches that aren’t in an apartment or office.

Martin: Ben called it a mix between stand-up and sketch, which I like.

Ben: It’s lo-fi sketch.

John: We get loose. We talk to the crowd.

Q. Do you tailor it to each city? Will you have Boston jokes when you come here?

John: Oh, hell yeah. Ben Affleck, Dunkin’ Donuts, Harvard.

Q. Are you guys Yankees fans?

John: I am, but not actually. That’s just the hat I got when I was a kid.

Ben: I’m more of a basketball man, myself. We’d love to see some Boston Celtics in the audience. Jayson Tatum: we’ve got a free ticket for you.

Q. Do you have go-to themes?

Martin: The more we do this tour, I realize I really enjoy writing and playing an [expletive]. Like just a bad, terrible guy who sucks to be around.

John: Playing the biggest losers in the world. Somebody that doesn’t even know they’re just a loser.

Q. Do you like performing live or filming better?

Ben: I’m gonna go ahead and say live.

John: I think so, too.

Martin: I’ll make that unanimous.

John: The Wilbur, we’ve been talking about constantly as the number one theater we want to play. Because we’ve heard so many comedians talk on podcasts about what an incredible venue it is for comedy. Sarah Silverman just filmed her [HBO special “Someone You Love”] there. Mulaney did like [21] shows at the Wilbur. It’s just a really cool comedy venue that we feel honored to be a part of.

Ticket info at thewilbur.com. Learn more at www.pleasedontdestroy.com.

