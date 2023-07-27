Trans-Atlantic flight? Forget watching ‘Cocaine Bear,’ try reading Trollope instead

One January I opened “To the Lighthouse” on a flight from Zurich to Boston, sighing with pleasure at each one of Virginia Woolf’s umami-rich sentences. But that was my 10th reading of that particular novel, and I wouldn’t have wanted my first to be on a plane. Air travel is too full of distractions — coffee or tea, chicken or pasta — and I usually can’t give the book in my hand anything like the fully alert, all-senses-on-high attention that I do at my best. Woolf was just right, that time, but there are books I know just as well that I’d never dream of flying with. William Faulkner’s “Absalom, Absalom!”? I’m not about to enter that psychic whirlpool on a plane, not when under the best of circumstances I read a few pages and then stare off into space, perplexed and troubled, before slipping under its darkness once more.

I’d always rather read than watch when I fly — though what? What will best help pass the time when I’m not eating or drinking or failing to sleep on a trans-Atlantic flight; when we’re stalled on the runway, or sitting out another delay in the terminal? Before every trip I look at my shelves, rejecting one possibility after another before lighting on what I hope is the exact right thing for my mood and destination, and over the years I’ve read almost every kind of book at 32,000 feet.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Sometimes all I want is a strong, propulsive, linear plot, a novel I can read without being slowed down by a prose to which I need to pay attention. Sometimes I just want to turn pages, and need something where an interruption won’t make me lose focus. So here’s a paradox. The books that we say, colloquially, that we can’t put down are in fact the easiest to put down. Because they’re also the easiest to pick up again.

Advertisement

Thrillers and mysteries are the obvious choices here, books that depend on your desire to know what happens next. Over the years I’ve read an awful lot of Michael Connelly and Donna Leon, and almost all of it while traveling. Sometimes it’s on my tablet; sometimes it’s a used paperback that I’ll abandon in a hotel room along the way. I never reread a particular one of their novels, but I’ll always read a new one by either of them with pleasure.

Advertisement

Still, I want to recommend another kind of book. Classic English novels work amazingly well as travel companions. “David Copperfield” or “Pride and Prejudice” as the drinks trolley rattles by? No problem, but there’s another writer who seems the best of all to me for a long flight. I’ve taken three trans-Atlantic trips in the last 18 months, and each time I’ve pulled down a book by Anthony Trollope (1815-82): A pattern I didn’t recognize until I was halfway through the third.

The three I read — OK, reread, but the first time was more than 30 years ago — are “The Way We Live Now,” “The Eustace Diamonds,” and “The Last Chronicle of Barset.” Trollope wrote over 40 novels, and for my money he knew more about people than any other Victorian novelist. He especially knew about the way we trick ourselves, about the high-minded excuses we come up with for doing whatever we want. That makes him sound as if he’s standing at attention. Not at all — instead he makes you laugh at his characters, and sometimes at yourself as well.

Advertisement

They’re long books, and that’s a help. I started the 750 pages of “The Last Chronicle of Barset” as I flew out from Boston in June, and finished it over Newfoundland on the way back. They usually have three or four plots going, some marriages in the offing, fortunes to make or lose, professional ambitions to settle. And there’s another reason he’s great for the plane: You can read in the knowledge that it will all come right in the end. None of the characters are especially admirable but most of the villains do get punished, the right young people will finally get together, and sometimes you can even see how the tumblers of plot will click into place from hundreds of pages off.

That’s part of the fun. The pleasure lies not in what happens but in how, and writers today could learn from watching the skill with which Trollope throws difficulties in his characters’ way; throws them in his own way, really, complications to overcome before reaching a predestined end. The pretty young widow Lizzie Eustace has a diamond necklace that her husband’s family wants back to hold in trust for the next generation. She refuses, and keeps the stones with her instead of safely at the bank. Then there’s a break-in, and everyone assumes they’ve been stolen. Only … wouldn’t it be more interesting if they haven’t, and she’s the only one who knows the truth?

Advertisement

Skip the airport bookshop. Take Trollope instead. Start with “Doctor Thorne” or “Phineas Finn.” There will be fox hunts and country houses, parliamentary intrigue, young men who aren’t quite good enough for the women they love, and above all people you can believe in. Start that first chapter as the wheels leave the runway, and I promise that you’ll want to read the rest.

Michael Gorra teaches at Smith College. His most recent book is “The Saddest Words: William Faulkner’s Civil War.”