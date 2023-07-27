Weekend brings free music and entertainment to Seaport during the 114th NAACP National Convention

The NAACP festivities officially kick off at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center’s Hall A on Friday with The Hub Block Party, featuring tunes from DJ Jazzy Jeff and Dorchester-native DJ WhySham . Mayor Michelle Wu welcomes the crowd at 5:30 p.m., and the music starts at 6 p.m. The event, which goes until 9 p.m., will also feature food, art installations, giveaways, prizes, and other activities.

Even if you’re not registered to attend the 114th NAACP National Convention in Boston this weekend, you can enjoy some live entertainment and social time with conventioneers and locals at a few free events in the Seaport District.

The Hub will be open with no admission on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m. The NAACP describes it as “the intersection of Black culture and social impact,” a space that features live music, art, technology, and sports entertainment. Hub visitors can support Black-owned businesses and brands as well as attend talks and discussions.

As a second party option Friday night, not far from the convention center, the city of Boston and the Artists Initiative for Revolution (AIR Boston, an organization that seeks social change through the arts) host the free Culture Nights Music Festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at 88 Seaport Boulevard. Headliner Stout, a singer and performer from New Haven, shares the bill with musicians KEI, Sheila Del Bosque, Gogo, Saraphym, Dom the Composer, and Tricia Reed. The Kreyol Gourmet Food Truck will provide free food to the first 200 attendees, and local art vendors will be there, too.

Closing out the weekend, Sunday’s 23rd Annual GospelFest — billed as New England’s largest gospel music event — takes place at Leader Bank Pavilion from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Hosted by Grammy-nominated musician MAJOR, it will include performances by gospel singers Fred Hammond and Kierra “Kiki” Sheard as well as the Mayor’s Gospel Choir. Doors open at 3 p.m. There’s an interfaith prayer session before the show from 4-4:30 p.m.

For more information about the convention, see naacp.org

