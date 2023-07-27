When a show’s somewhere isn’t just anywhere

It’s hard to imagine “Justified” without its Harlan County location, especially given Raylan’s complicated relationship to it and his own past. It was wound into everything — the stories, the backstories, the brand names, the accents, the music, the pacing, and the out-of-town exploiters hoping to use and abuse its inhabitants. Far from the gritty urban backdrop of most TV crime dramas, the locale was so present and distinct it was a kind of character on the show — almost as essential as Raylan, with his Stetson and his fast draw.

During its run from 2010-15, “Justified” was set in the hills and hollers of Harlan County, Ky. The occasion for the show, which was based on the fiction of Elmore Leonard, was US Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens’s return to that depressed region, the place where he’d grown up and worked so hard to escape. As an adult he became the antithesis of that backwoods world, with its small-time criminals and hillbilly drug trade, but after a messy shooting in Miami, he was sent back and set loose upon his bank-robbing, white-supremacist childhood friend, Boyd Crowder.

Advertisement

Later, “Ozark” would try to replicate that kind of rural realness, whereby the story could not occur anywhere else. “Law & Order” and other franchise crime shows can take place wherever — and do, when you recall “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: New York.” They have a kind of generic bent. But “Justified” was twinned with its setting. Harlan County was embedded in everything, and Raylan was dealing with his hometown region as much as he was dealing with fighting crime. The place was a protagonist and an antagonist, and he was interacting with it as much as he was interacting with anyone else.

So it has been strange to watch “Justified: City Primeval,” the revival miniseries currently on FX and Hulu. Timothy Olyphant is back as a graying but no less sharp Raylan, and he is as magnetic and charming as ever. But this time, the story is set in Detroit, the Motor City. In terms of Leonard, that makes some sense; the late author lived outside Detroit and set many novels there, including 1980′s “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” on which the eight-episode miniseries is based. But outside of Harlan County, Raylan — who wasn’t in the novel, but was written into the story for TV — makes less sense. The miniseries is good enough, but, largely because of the new location, it doesn’t approach the richness of “Justified.” It feels incomplete, like watching Special Agent Dale Cooper of “Twin Peaks” looking into a murder outside of Twin Peaks, Wash. It’s like Will without Grace, or the Freaks without the Geeks.

Advertisement

I certainly don’t mind watching series that don’t have deep roots in their locations, and I have spent many hours watching the franchise crime shows set in various American cities; but it’s always a big plus when the location asserts its specificity and uniqueness. In “The Wire,” Baltimore is a lead character, from the streets to the docks to the political offices. Yes, the series is an urban crime drama, and the Baltimore on the show represents corrupt cities across the country — but the city is unlike any other, too, and the show amplifies those particularities.

New York has become a character on a number of TV series, where the action, the people, and even the story lines are extensions of and particular to the place. For me, New York is inseparable from everything in “High Maintenance,” which follows the daily adventures of a pot delivery guy and his customers. It is a group portrait of the city, of a variety of people who wouldn’t live so close together anywhere else, who find themselves and lose themselves in the city’s anonymity. New York is ingrained in the original “Sex and the City,” too, just as the title indicates. The well-known stores, the galleries, Central Park, and the brownstones, along with the nightlife and the obsession with fashion, are all essential to the tone. Like “Emily in Paris” with its own city, “Sex and the City” gave us a New York way of life and an attitude. So did “Seinfeld,” as a comedy of manners particular to Manhattan and its unspoken rules about parking, waiting in line, bread, and corner diners.

Advertisement

“Deadwood,” “Fargo,” the stark New Mexico desert of “Breaking Bad,” the various vacation spots of “The White Lotus,” the very non-East Coast-ish Los Angeles of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the Miami of “Dexter” — they are places that are as vital and important as any person onscreen. On those shows, they aren’t just dots on a map.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.