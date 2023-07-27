When they reminisce over you: Hip-Hop turns 50

My introduction to hip-hop music came six years after Kool Herc’s party, when my Pops brought home a Sugarhill Gang record called “Rapper’s Delight.” Soon after, I heard songs like Kurtis Blow’s 1980 ode to bad luck, “The Breaks”; Blondie’s 1981 rap hybrid classic, “Rapture”; and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s “The Message,” a 1982 song that was early proof of Chuck D’s famous quote that “rap is Black America’s CNN.”

Hip-hop turns 50 this year, which makes me feel very, very old. The culture that was so influential to my formative years started in August 1973, when Bronx native DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy threw what is considered the first hip-hop party . Hip-hop’s original components were defined as DJing, rapping, graffiti, and breakdancing, two of which I excelled at in my youth.

Preadolescent Odie was hooked.

I can barely remember what I had for breakfast this morning, but I can recite off the top of my head every lyric in “Rapper’s Delight,” including the ones from the remixes. You do not want to hear that! I was, and continue to be, a notoriously terrible rapper. I can’t draw either, which banished me from graffiti. However, I did have a tag — “O-Rock-Ski” — a moniker my far more artistic high school buddy Cesar coined and drew for me.

With the hip-hop tenets of rap and tagging off the table, that left early ‘80s-era adolescent me with DJing, which I still occasionally do, and breakdancing, which I’d love to continue doing but my middle-aged body has other ideas. Popping and locking would be exactly what my muscles would do if I attempted any of those moves I did back in 1983.

Hip-hop influenced how I wanted to dress, the words I used, and the movies I watched. More on that last item in a minute.

Run-DMC "ROCK + ROLL" WGHBH-TV

Back in the day, my parents couldn’t afford to pay for the latest fashions. I wanted to look like Run-DMC, with their Adidas, gold chains, leather coats, and Lee denim. “If you want Run-DMC clothes, get a Run-DMC job!” my Mom admonished whenever I complained. So I got a job!

Little by little, I made enough money to buy a Lee denim outfit, a Kangol hat, and some Adidas that may or may not have fallen off a truck somewhere in Jersey City. There were no chains and no leather, at least not yet. Several decades later, for a Halloween party at work n 2017, I re-created the exact outfit I bought. I won second prize for my DMC costume.

Now about hip-hop’s contribution to movies: Just as it did with Blaxploitation, Hollywood catered to a niche youth market yearning for images of themselves on the screen. Movies like 1985′s Russell Simmons biopic “Krush Groove” and 1984′s “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo” (still the greatest title to ever grace an opening credit) put well-known dancers and rappers on the big screen in my old neighborhood. We ate it up and gave studios like The Cannon Group our money.

But hip-hop culture didn’t fade away from screens after its initial heyday. It lives in current television shows and movies. Rappers have parlayed their musical success into movies that have netted them box office success (Ice Cube, LL Cool J), Oscar nominations (Queen Latifah), and Oscar wins (Eminem, Three 6 Mafia, Will Smith).

To celebrate hip-hop’s contribution to cinema, the Coolidge has programmed 20 films in their “Been Here for Years: Hip Hop at 50″ series. I assume the title comes from LL Cool J’s boast in 1990′s “Mama Said Knock You Out”: “Don’t call it a comeback/ I’ve been here for years.”

The series kicks off Aug. 1 with “Wild Style,” a time capsule of the culture from 1982, and ends on Aug. 30 with Radha Blank’s excellent 2020 dramedy “The Forty-Year-Old Version.” Both are must-sees. In addition, on Aug. 18 the theater is hosting a live hip-hop showcase featuring local legends DJ 7L, Akrobatik, and STL GLD.

A few other recommendations from the festival:

“Beat Street” (1984) The late Harry Belafonte produced this series of vignettes featuring Guy Davis (Ossie Davis’s son) and Rae Dawn Chong; tinged with tragedy, this film is also a celebration of the culture. Worth seeing for The Treacherous Three’s performance of the brutally honest and hilarious “Santa Claus Rap” alone. (Aug. 5 at midnight)

From left: Aldis Hodge, Neil Brown Jr., Jason Mitchell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Corey Hawkins in 2015's "Straight Outta Compton," directed by F. Gary Gray. Universal Pictures/Photofest

“Straight Outta Compton” (2015) I got in a lot of trouble for giving this biopic of N.W.A. a four-star review. I was fascinated by its overall amorality and the performances of Jason Mitchell as Easy-E and O’Shea Jackson Jr. as his dad, Ice Cube. The film’s biggest lesson: Never let Paul Giamatti manage your group. (Aug. 10)

DMX is pictured in a film still from 1998's "Belly," directed by Hype Williams. Artisan/Photofest

“Belly” (1998) Hype Williams, the man who put Missy Elliott in a gigantic, inflatable Hefty bag in her “Supa Dupa Fly” video, brings his stylistic excesses to this heist film starring Nas, TLC’s T-Boz, and the late DMX. The violent, surrealistic opening heist sequence of this film is stunning. Shot by cinematographer Malik Sayeed (who also shot “Clockers,” which I’m introducing on Aug. 22) and scored to an a cappella version of Soul II Soul’s “Back to Life,” the sequence is a supersized jolt to the lizard brains of the audience. (Aug. 23)

“Cool as Ice” (1991) This Vanilla Ice movie is absolutely dreadful. But the cinematography is by Janusz Kaminski — yes, the same guy who shot almost every Spielberg movie since “Schindler’s List.” And it has one of the worst lines you won’t be able to stop saying: “Drop that zero and get with the hero!” So it’s perfect for midnight. (Aug. 19 at midnight)









Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.