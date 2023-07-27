Pink is popping in Boston as local businesses embrace Barbie’s resurgence

The blockbuster opening of the Barbie movie over the weekend — to the tune of $155 million at the box office — is only likely to add to the craze for all things Barbie. The stock of the doll’s maker, Mattel, Inc. of El Segundo, Calif., climbed 10 percent over the past month. In Massachusetts, internet searches for “Barbie” and “Barbie movie tickets” are at an all-time high, according to Google Trends.

Boston businesses are hopping on the Barbie bandwagon, stocking up on pink products, slinging pink cocktails, and rolling out the pink carpet for Barbie fans happy to part with their green.

Along Newbury Street this week, the usual sea of shoppers and tourists was dotted by islands of pink as groups of Barbie fans headed to AMC Boston Common 19 on Tremont Street to watch the movie. Outside boutiques, mannequins bedecked in pink beckoned shoppers. Sales associates helped style customers like the doll for Barbie-themed events and parties. College-aged girls were at sidewalk sales rifling through pink clothes to fill out their summer wardrobes exclaiming, “That’s so Barbie!”

“Pink is always going to be big in the summer, but [Barbie] makes it three times as big,” said Melissa Schroeder, a sales associate at Lipstick, a clothing boutique. “It was definitely easy for us to order a bunch of pink because it’s selling super well.”

To help lure customers, Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline held an opening night party, complete with a pink carpet, pink lemonade, pink decorations, and a staff dressed in pink. But the added hoopla probably wasn’t necessary. The nonprofit theater sold out six shows over the weekend, including an extra show added to accommodate the surge of fans.

Ticket sales jumped nearly 500 percent compared to the previous weekend.

“This was definitely a record-breaking weekend for the Coolidge,” said Beth Gilligan, deputy director at the Coolidge Corner Theater. “We haven’t seen numbers like this in years.”

The Barbie craze has provided a much-needed lift for Coolidge Corner and other theaters, which shut down during the pandemic and struggled to recover as health concerns lingered and streaming changed viewing habits. But movie theaters weren’t the only businesses to get a lift from the latest cultural phenomenon.

For example, Otto Pizza, a restaurant located across the street from the Coolidge Corner Theater, was filled with people clad in pink for the Barbie movie, according to Buddy Stephenson, general manager of Otto pizza in Coolidge Corner.

“Because we’re connected to so many shops, I think we’ve seen just a general level of excitement, and really everyone benefits,” Gilligan said. “Coolidge Corner just felt so alive this past weekend.”

In Harvard Square, the Russel House Tavern featured pink Barbie cocktails — jalapeño tequila, hibiscus simple syrup, lime juice, and agave — on July 18 and sold out that night. “Anything that garners that kind of widespread excitement is just a great opportunity for us,” Kendall Morales, the bar manager at Russel House Tavern said.

The Barbie excitement is still not over. Citrus and Salt, a Mexican restaurant in Back Bay, is hosting a Barbie vs. Beyoncé drag brunch this Saturday to celebrate two female icons.

Barbie, introduced in 1959, has engaged generations of people, mostly young girls, and the new movie is directed at those girls — now all grown up. Brian Taggerty, the president of The Doll Doctor’s Association, a global organization for people who study, collect, and repair dolls, said there is no doubt that the Barbie nostalgia tapped by the movie will boost the doll’s sale among adults.

“The [price of] older Barbies will definitely go up because of this,” Taggerty said. “Now the older generation [has] extra money — and they want to spend money. They want to relive their youth, so if it’s Barbie or if it’s a game or something they used to play as a kid, that’s great.”

FILE - Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's in New York on July 20, 2023. Richard Drew/Associated Press

The Barbie movie is not only a triumph for people who ‘grew-out’ of Barbie dolls as they got older, but also for doll collectors. Dolls are the third most collected item, after coins and stamps, according to Taggerty, and Barbie’s resurgence of popularity is sure to inspire new doll collectors.

At Cambridge Antique Market in East Cambridge, vintage Barbie dolls are selling better than ever, according to the store’s manager, David Cohen.

Barbie is the latest nostalgia-laced move to remind older generations of childhood fun, and more films are in the works. Mattel, for example, is working on new movies that would feature the company’s classic toys, including a live-action Hot Wheels movie directed by J.J. Abrams, a live-action Rock em and Sock em movie starring Vin Diesel, a live-action Polly Pocket movie starring Lily Collins, and a new Thomas the Train movie.

“I think it’s just the best,” said Schroeder, the Newbury Street boutique sales associate. “I’m so happy that everyone is reliving their childhood.

Macie Parker can be reached at macie.parker@globe.com/ Follow her on Twitter @Macieparker22.