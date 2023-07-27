Beverly Starbucks workers petition to unionize

The local effort to unionize Starbucks has a late-stage arrival in Beverly. Workers at the 29 Enon St. location petitioned to organize Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board, becoming one of more than 330 cafes across the country to make the move. In a statement, baristas said they are unionizing for better working conditions, fair wages, and consistent schedules. “When, after taxes and health insurance your take home pay rate is $5 an hour, something needs to change,” employee Rob Stevens wrote. It’s likely the store will face fierce opposition from the Seattle-based coffeehouse giant, which has been accused of union-busting since the drive began in 2021. Employees in Boston and beyond allege that Starbucks has closed unionized stores and fired union leaders — actions that have sparked several strikes, including one at a Brookline storefront that lasted three months. So far, the NLRB has issued over 100 complaints against the company. — DITI KOHLI

TECHNOLOGY

IDG has a new CEO

Nearly two months after Mohamad Ali stepped down, a new CEO has been named at the Needham-based technology research firm International Data Group. Genevieve Juillard will take over the top job on Sept. 5, the company announced Thursday. Over the course of her career, Juillard has spent more than 15 years at the Experian credit bureau, most recently as president of the company’s advertising services arm, Experian Marketing Services. IDG — which was acquired by the private equity titan Blackstone in 2021 in a deal valued at $1.3 billion — comprises IDC, a market intelligence provider for the technology industry, and Foundry, which oversees editorial publications such as Computerworld and CIO. “IDG has been ingrained in the global tech community for nearly 60 years, serving top digital companies around the world with a connected global team, and I could not be more excited for the opportunity to join at a pivotal time for the business and industry,” said Juillard in a statement announcing her hire. “I am confident that IDG is uniquely positioned to capitalize on tailwinds in the technology, data and information sectors with incredible opportunities ahead of us.” — DANA GERBER

FAST FOOD

Grimace brings a smile to McDonald’s bottom line

McDonald’s is grinning thanks to Grimace after a marketing campaign to celebrate the “birthday” of its big purple mascot went viral and contributed to surprisingly strong second quarter sales. Global same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose nearly 12 percent in the April-June period. That handily beat Wall Street’s forecast of a 9.4 percent increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet. The Grimace campaign, which featured a limited-time purple milkshake, took on a life of its own after fans posted videos of themselves drinking the milkshake and then ending up on the ground in a messy pool of purple, or having some sort of seemingly paranormal experience. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta recovers from stock dive

Meta Platforms shares are clawing their way back to levels last seen about a year and a half ago after the social media company reported strong results for the second quarter and gave an optimistic outlook for the current period. Having already more than doubled this year, Meta’s stock was up more than 4 percent Thursday. Wall Street punished the company in February 2022 for missing revenue estimates and reporting its user base stopped growing but now is cheering results that indicate costs are under control and advertising revenue and subscriber growth were better than expected. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BROADBAND

Comcast topped analysts’ estimates for profit in the second quarter, boosted by price hikes for faster broadband connections earlier in the year and an equipment upgrade offer, even as internet and TV subscribers vanished. The Philadelphia-based owner of Xfinity broadband and cable services, the NBCUniversal media empire, and Sky TV, reported earnings excluding some costs of $1.13 a share, a 12 percent increase from a year earlier and well above the 97 cents analysts predicted. Revenue rose 1.7 percent to $30.5 billion, exceeding analysts’ average prediction of $30.1 billion. Meanwhile, the company swung to a loss of 19,000 subscribers in its cornerstone broadband service in the quarter, despite investing heavily to gain market share and strengthen its brand. The erosion of cable-TV customers continued, with a loss of 543,000 subscribers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Another banking CEO out in Farage fallout

The chief executive of Coutts Bank, long known as the bankers for Britain’s royal family and nobility, has stepped down amid the furor surrounding populist politician Nigel Farage’s complaints that his account was closed because of his political views. CEO Peter Flavel’s resignation came just a day after Coutts owner NatWest Group parted ways with its CEO, Alison Rose, the first woman to head one of Britain’s four big banks. Rose left after acknowledging that she had discussed Farage’s personal details with a journalist. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GENDER

Sandberg brings her ‘Lean In’ mantra to girls

A decade ago, Sheryl Sandberg wrote the bestseller “Lean In” for women navigating the corporate world. Now, she wants to inspire the next generation of female leaders. Sandberg’s nonprofit, LeanIn.Org, has launched a new leadership program for girls 11 to 15 called Lean In Girls, which aims to teach them lessons on resilience, positive risk-taking, and leading boldly. In raising her own family, Sandberg said she noticed that girls lose confidence and their voice “somewhere around middle school,” an observation that is backed up by data. The free program consists of 15 lessons that are based on social science research, expert input, and feedback from girls. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Royal Caribbean sees smoother sailing

Royal Caribbean shares rose 8.72 percent Thursday after raising its full-year profit forecast to a level that significantly beat expectations, with investors betting that increased demand for its cruises is signaling the worst may be over for the battered industry. The cruise operator now expects adjusted earnings per share of $6.00 to $6.20 this year, up from its prior forecast of $4.40 to $4.80. That eclipsed the average analyst estimate of $4.73. Rivals Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line also jumped, 3.23 percent and 2.70 percent respectively. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Shell’s profit plummets more than 50 percent

Shell, Europe’s largest energy company, said Thursday that its profit fell 56 percent in the second quarter compared with the record-breaking earnings of a year earlier, to $5.07 billion. The company blamed several factors for the falloff in adjusted earnings, including lower prices for oil and natural gas. Shell also said that earnings in liquefied natural gas, a crucial business for the company, were sharply lower partly because a less turbulent environment meant there were fewer opportunities to profit from trading. — NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen is an outlier among carmakers

Volkswagen is the odd carmaker out in what’s otherwise been an upbeat earnings season for the industry. While Mercedes-Benz raised its guidance and both Stellantis and Renault posted better-than-expected margins, VW on Thursday lowered its car-sales outlook and pledged to work on its dwindling cash flow as it struggles with logistics costs and waning orders in China. Unlike its peers, VW is in the midst of restructuring as it is falling behind in its most important market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS



