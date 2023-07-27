Tell us: Where is the weirdest place you've worked remotely from?

More than three years after the pandemic turned apartments into offices, over half of US employees are still working from home at least part of the time, according to a Gallup survey . And in this brave new work-from-anywhere world, ‘anywhere’ has proven to be quite wide-ranging.

For many American workers, ‘hybrid’ work is here to stay.

Have you worked remotely from anywhere off the beaten path since the pandemic? A brewery? A nail salon? A gym? We want to hear from you. Let us know your work-from-anywhere tales in the survey below, and a Globe reporter may contact you to hear more about your experiences.

Advertisement

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/untitled-survey-e1cc">View Survey</a>

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.