Supreme Court lets work resume on gas pipeline in Appalachian Mountains

The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Equitrans Midstream Corp. to resume construction on its controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline, lifting lower-court orders that had blocked work on the $6.6 billion project.

The court’s order Thursday allows work on the project to resume, but for now lets the pipeline’s environmental opponents press ahead with their case. The Supreme Court gave no explanation and no justice publicly dissented.

The roughly 300-mile (483-kilometer) pipeline, backed by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, cuts through the Appalachian Mountains, a national forest and hundreds of stream crossings as it carries natural gas from his home state of West Virginia to southern Virginia, and has drawn fierce opposition from environmental activists.