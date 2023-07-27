Bartaco opens in Brookline; HobGoblin is Downtown Crossing’s newest haunt

Openings: Bartaco is now open in Brookline’s Washington Square (1634 Beacon St.), joining a busy Seaport sibling. Get an assortment of tacos, bowls, margaritas, and more from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily. In Downtown Crossing, piano bar HobGoblin (48 Temple Place) replaces Stoddard’s: Sample raspberry lobster Rangoon dip, crab curry, and duck satay washed down with tom yum milk punch and other drinks with mystical elements, such as Exalted One, an elixir of Fernet Branca, rose liqueur, and blackberry syrup that promises health and healing (though probably not after too many).
In Arlington Center, longtime neighborhood favorite Thai Moon has soft-opened at a new location (315 Broadway) after a hiatus, serving hits from a large menu: tamarind duck, ginger-and-scallion haddock, curry puffs, and an array of noodle soups. Down the block, the highly anticipated Tatte is poised to open (645 Massachusetts Ave.), with a friends and family event on Monday, July 31. Unwind over all-day breakfasts (lamb hash, shakshuka, tartines), plus pitas, soups, and salads.
Deals: Dine Out Boston returns for the summer from Sunday, Aug. 6, until Saturday, Aug. 19. Try multi-course lunches (starting at $22) and dinners (starting at $36) at an array of well-loved Boston-area restaurants, including Abe & Louie’s, Alcove, Atlantico, Boston Chops, Estragon, Harvest, Mida, Trade, and many more. Browse the full list at www.meetboston.com.
Feasts: Visit Cambridge’s Puritan & Company (1166 Cambridge St.) on Thursday, Aug. 10, for their 10th annual Julia Child tribute dinner, where notable chefs such as Bar Enza’s Tony Susi, Chickadee’s John DaSilva, and Bistro du Midi’s Robert Sisca contribute their favorite Julia Child-inspired creations. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Get tickets ($150) at www.puritancambridge.com.
