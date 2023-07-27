A butterfly habitat in Boston, a new hotel in the heart of NYC, and an app where map meets field guide

Did you know that butterflies taste with their feet? Learn all sorts of cool facts about these colorful creatures at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo, which has reopened its seasonal butterfly habitat through Oct. 29. Butterfly Hollow houses about 1,400 butterflies that swoop and flutter around this indoor space, landing on native plants along a pond and on whimsical fairy houses tucked among the vegetation. The habitat contains more than 20 different butterfly species, including tiger swallowtails, painted ladies, red admirals, and white peacocks. Look for the Atala butterfly, which was once thought extinct but is making a comeback according to assistant curator Ed O’Brien. Also keep an eye out for Baikal teal, a small duck, and Eve, a common cooter that is more than 50 years old and one of the zoo’s oldest residents. As of today, the butterfly exhibit is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary by date. Visit your local library to get a pass for discounted tickets for up to six guests — $6 per person for ages 2-12 and $9 per person for age 13 and older. www.franklinparkzoo.org

A new state-of-the-art hotel, Tempo by Hilton Times Square, opens in August in Times Square. The 661-room hotel will have a fitness center; a restaurant with an outdoor dining terrace overlooking Times Square, and rooms with city views and Bluetooth-enabled bathroom mirrors. Six wellness-themed rooms (such as the one pictured here) come with a Peloton bike, yoga mat, and workout recovery products, while the 31 Ball Drop room offers close-up views of the Times Square Ball.

A new Times Square tower, called TSX Broadway, opens soon and will offer shops, a historic theater, and a state-of-the-art hotel, Tempo by Hilton Times Square, which represents Hilton’s new lifestyle brand. The 661-room hotel — located on floors 11 through 46 — will have a fitness center; a water station with still, sparkling, and alkaline choices; a grab-and-go market with artisanal offerings; and the Highball restaurant, which serves breakfast and lunch and then turns into a swanky cocktail and mocktail lounge come nighttime. Sit on the outdoor dining terrace overlooking Times Square — a real highlight. Each guestroom offers fabulous city views and a Bluetooth-enabled bathroom mirror. Six wellness-themed rooms come with a Peloton bike, yoga mat, and workout recovery products, while the 31 Ball Drop room offers close-up views of the Times Square Ball. The hotel opens in early August, but reservations are available now. Rates start at $395 based on double occupancy. www.hilton.com/en/brands/tempo-by-hilton

A new outdoors app not only gives you access to topo maps and details on hiking trails, but also info on everything from local birdlife to plants, geology, tides, fungi, and even light conditions. Natural Atlas blends GPS mapping software with naturalist field guide and works on Android and Apple devices.

A new outdoors app not only gives you access to topo maps and details on hiking trails, but also info on everything from local birdlife to plants, geology, tides, fungi, and even light conditions (look up the “golden hour” and moon phase at a destination, for instance). Natural Atlas blends GPS mapping software with naturalist field guide and works on Android and Apple devices. It provides standard topographical maps and maps of public lands (such as town and state parks, wildlife areas, and Bureau of Land Management lands) — and satellite versions of those areas. If you’re a surfer or angler, use the app to locate public points of access and look up tides. Birdwatchers can find information on endemic species, identify birds, and save field notes — including written text and photos — using the app (which has 1.2 million animals and 400,000 plants in its database). Other outdoor enthusiasts can search for rock formations, campgrounds, boat launches, national parks, and trailheads near their location or at their destination. Look up a local waterfall, for instance, and then find out the name of the creek or river it’s on, fishing regulations, local trails (including access to printable topo maps and a link to driving directions), and the area’s ecology. If you see a cool animal or mushroom while exploring there, identify and tag it on the map for future reference — and to share with the Natural Atlas community. You can overlay your waypoints and field notes onto a map and even use a measuring tool to calculate the distance between two points, and the elevation change. The app currently works in the United States only. It’s free but a subscription is required for many features, from route measuring and printing high-resolution maps to accessing maps and info on flora and fauna offline; $5 per month or $39 per year. https://naturalatlas.com

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.