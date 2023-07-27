Exploring the quiet side of Mount Desert Island

“The seas are pretty rough out there, the worst I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” said the deckhand, as he scanned our tickets.

Mother Nature didn’t get the memo. Yes, there were no crowds, but the weather was noisy, and the scenic views were obscured by rain and dense fog. We donned rain slickers and mukluks and headed to the docks. The morning’s plans included a visit to Great Cranberry Island, via the ferry.

It was raining. The wind was blowing. The seas were rolling. We’d come to Southwest Harbor, Maine, dubbed “the quiet side” of Mount Desert Island, for its promise: gorgeous scenery without the vacationing crowds. A little peace and quiet amid the beauty.

“It’s supposed to clear up soon,” said a woman boarding the boat, a local with a summer cottage on Little Cranberry Island.

We boarded the boat. The captain fired the engine, backed away from the dock, and chugged into the harbor — and the rain stopped. By the time we reached Great Cranberry, the clouds had parted, revealing slivers of sunshine.

Most people visiting Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park head to the east side of the island, home to bustling Bar Harbor and the popular Park Loop Road. Southwest Harbor, a classic Maine lobstering village on the sheltered west bank of Somes Sound, offers a more relaxed, serene scene, along with a giant dose of natural beauty.

The Claremont, perched on a hill overlooking Somes Sound, was originally built in 1884 by Jesse Pease, a retired sea captain. Pamela Wright

A perfect base

Southwest Harbor, with a population of about 1,800, feels like a real community (as opposed to a tourist hot spot), where people walk their dogs and neighbors stop to chat. There are only a handful of places to stay; the best among them is The Claremont. The hotel, perched on a hill overlooking Somes Sound, was originally built in 1884 by Jesse Pease, a retired sea captain. It quickly became a popular summer destination for well-heeled visitors from Boston, New York, and beyond. Today, the luxury resort offers a variety of accommodations, including adult-only guest rooms in the Main House, Philips House, and Summer House, and family-friendly cottages and cabins. Everything’s been updated and elegantly and comfortably furnished. There are decks and porches for relaxing and taking in water views, a heated outdoor pool with private cabanas, an on-site spa, croquet court, and complimentary bicycles. The staff is also happy to arrange off-site activities, including private boat charters.

Grab a chair on the front lawn of The Claremont resort and soak up the water views. Pamela Wright

Butterflies and birds

To get yourself in the slow-mo, relaxed pace of Southwest Harbor, begin with a stroll through the charming Charlotte Rhoades Park & Butterfly Garden. This tiny pocket garden is filled with butterfly-loving plants and bushes in beds shaped like butterfly wings. Families should check out their weekly hands-on, kid-friendly activities and story hour.

Next, visit the Wendell Gilley Museum of bird carvings. Wendell Gilley was a pioneer in the field of bird carving, and author of “The Art of Bird Carving: A Guide to a Fascinating Hobby,” one of the earliest instructional books on the subject. The museum has a stunning collection of more than 300 of Gilley’s works, along with works by contemporary artists. The current exhibition, Avian Artistry: Treasures from Maine Collections (through Aug. 17), includes more than 100 pieces from private collections in Maine.

Pop into the family-owned Little Notch Bakery for great sandwiches, pizza, and sweet baked goods to go. Pamela Wright

Main Street meanderings

You’ll find all things Maine, from wild blueberry pancake mix to coffee mugs made from seashells, at Pure Maine. It has a nice selection of kid’s books, too. The Quietside Shop is worth browsing, filled with clothing, furniture, gifts, and accessories. Pop into the family-owned Little Notch Bakery for great sandwiches, pizza, and sweet baked goods to go. Sawyer’s Specialties has a well-curated selection of wine and cheeses from around the world. Every town must have an ice cream joint, right? Southwest Harbor has the Salt Shop, a local, family-owned takeout window with ice cream and sandwiches to go.

Southwest Harbor is beautiful, even under stormy skies. Pamela Wright

Foodie finds

For a small village, Southwest Harbor has a wide range of restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes. Get your caffeine fix at Silent City/Saint Dreux Coffee Shop or Milagro Café & Espresso, both have a loyal following for good reason. Eat-a-Pita Café, with outdoor seating on Main Street, is a local hangout, with generous dishes, and a something-for-everyone menu. Start with appetizers like mussels gorgonzola or fresh, local crab cakes. There are also burgers, steaks, seafood, and pasta dishes. Red Sky is a bit more upscale with a seasonally changing menu. A recent early summer menu included pea and carrot soup, house-made duck and pork sausage, lobster risotto, and slow-braised Iberico baby back ribs.

Fried oysters and crab fritters is a popular dish at Little Fern restaurant in Southwest Harbor, Maine. Pamela Wright

Our favorite meal was at Little Fern restaurant at The Claremont, a warm, contemporary space with water views. We shared fried oysters and corn fritters, sautéed shrimp with chorizo and smoked garlic sauce, seared scallops, and spicy, rich seafood pappardelle.

Of course, we couldn’t leave without lobster in the rough at Beal’s Lobster Pier, a great waterfront spot that’s been around for 90 years. The ultra-casual restaurant (order at the window, take a number, and grab a seat indoors or out) sits smack dab at the harbor dock, and serves sweet, just-caught lobster and locally caught seafood, along with burgers, sandwiches, salads, and appetizers.

Island hopping

For another dose of laid-back island life (and a totally different perspective), hop the ferry to the Cranberry Isles, a cluster of five islands just south of Mount Desert Island. The Cranberry Cove Ferry offers daily service to Great Cranberry and Little Cranberry, departing from Beal’s Lobster Pier. (Anyone interested in Beal’s famous lobster Bloody Mary before departing?) It’s possible to make a day of it, visiting both islands. Little Cranberry has a historical museum, restaurant, and a few art galleries. And great views of Mount Desert Island and beyond. Great Cranberry also has a small museum, a take-out café, gift shop, and gorgeous views. There’s also a golf cart shuttle that takes visitors around the island. We missed the first ferry (it was raining!), so didn’t have time to visit both islands. Instead, we jumped off the boat at Great Cranberry, walked up the hill, visited the museum, walked a short trail to lovely Whistler Cove, admired the views, and hopped the day’s last ferry back to Southwest Harbor, where our lobster Bloody Marys were waiting. For more information, visit www.acadiachamber.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com