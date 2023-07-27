The future of travel is on the industry’s mind today. And the ‘Hotel of Tomorrow’ is closer than you’d think.

Here, in an unobtrusive lair set back from busy Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, Sayegh and his colleagues from the Harvard Graduate School of Design’s Laboratory for Design Technologies propose to change the way that people experience airplanes and airports.

The “eye” of this makeshift portable device is a tiny camera; its “ear,” a miniature microphone. And as small and rudimentary as it is, it’s a big part of Sayegh’s work imagining the future of travel.

Allen Sayegh labors at his laptop seemingly oblivious to the conspicuous jumble of biometric, motion, and temperature sensors stacked together on a 9-inch frame in front of him and powered by red, black, and yellow wires.

A first step is to pinpoint exactly when, where, and why flying goes wrong, even more specifically than comedians or dinner party conversation can. And that’s where this little collection of sensors, and an army more for which it was the prototype, come in.

“Everyone has an opinion about air travel. But there’s been no way to quantify it,” said Sayegh, who is also an architect and principal of the global design consultancy and research lab INVIVIA, in whose converted Mass. Ave. townhouse he was working.

“The smallest things in a plane become the biggest inconveniences. If you can really understand the exact points of elevated stress and discomfort, you can design much better. What are the smallest changes you can do to make the biggest difference in the experience?”

If this sounds abstract, the Design School’s Future of Air Travel project has already produced an entire book of very specific problem points and potential solutions, including one likely to be hailed by airplane passengers everywhere: a thin vertical partition rising from the armrests between seats so they can be shared without the awkwardness of physical contact.

Sayegh’s is among a surprising number of hidden-away think tanks worldwide whose purpose is to imagine the future of hospitality and travel, in places from university laboratories to architectural firms to startup incubators to virtual-reality meeting places where industry competitors collaborate on a project called the Hotel of Tomorrow.

They’ve imagined vertical resorts, hotels in which the furniture retracts into the floors and ceilings, “greenwalls” made of plants to clean the air, robot bartenders and butlers, guest suites that can sense and respond to their occupants’ needs, and movable lightweight luxury rooms that can be set down in a wilderness, on a beach, or for a festival.

“People have a fascination with the future and they have a fascination with travel; we imagine our best selves and our perfect trips. So there is a desire to achieve this aspirational idea of an even better trip in the future,” said Ron Swidler, chief innovation officer of the Gettys Group hotel design and development firm and founder of the Hotel of Tomorrow project.

The hospitality industry hasn’t always been so future-focused. The investors behind it, often real estate trusts, have historically been risk averse, said Swidler. But the COVID-19 pandemic speeded the adoption of technology, which helped improve efficiency. Review sites and social media also now produce a flood of customer feedback.

“The consumer has gotten smarter, technology has become more ubiquitous, labor costs have forced hotels to utilize more technology. So you have a combination of pressures all coming together.”

The Hotel of Tomorrow periodically gathers hundreds of hotel owners, operators, designers, and suppliers from around the world in an “airship” in the metaverse. These include brands that are competitors in the real world, such as Wyndham, Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, The Walt Disney Company, and Caesars Entertainment.

In the future, a suite will be able to respond to guests’ unspoken wishes. HANDOUT

Since 2020, it’s birthed such ideas as the “Sense & Satisfy Suite,” which can respond to guests’ unspoken wishes; a hotel that collects and stores power to distribute to surrounding buildings; and a transformable room with beds that rise into the ceiling and seating that emerges from the floor so guests can exercise, eat, and work comfortably in the same small space.

“Generally we are seeing a much more receptive audience, both in terms of developers and brands” for these kinds of concepts, said Tim Peck, chairman of the global hotel architecture and design firm OBMI, which dreamed up the transformable hotel room.

Data collected from the likes of Sayegh’s sensors sometimes are a starting point for this work. But so are the personal experiences of the designers, often travelers themselves.

“Every hotel you’re sitting in, you’re thinking, ‘How could they do this better?’ Peck said. “‘Why do I have to crawl under the desk to plug in my charger?’”

Designers are dreaming much bigger than that. OBMI’s own innovation lab, called Nu, has conceived of a vertical resort called Aera, whose amenities are mounted in an urban high-rise instead of sprawled across large areas of land; it won the grand prize in last year’s Radical Innovation Awards for travel, hospitality, and architecture.

Another OBMI project, Habitāre, is a portable self-contained hotel room on skids that can be dropped in and out of previously inaccessible remote locations.

“One of the things we love to say is how can you provide that surprise and delight, those unexpected moments that will really register with the guest and that they take home with them and tell their friends,” Peck said.

OBMI teamed up on Aera with the Center for Architecture, Science, and Ecology at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, which is thinking bigger still, designing “greenwalls” that can clean the air in a hotel without the energy required for a mechanical HVAC system.

People are even more likely when they travel than at home to think about such things as the quality of the air they’re breathing, said Josh Draper, a lecturer at the center who works on this.

“If I’m the CEO of a hospitality company, I would want to get ahead of that,” said Draper.

The travel industry is particularly vulnerable to concerns about sustainability that cry out for new ideas, he said.

“You have issues of carbon emissions from airplanes, issues of land use and density, issues of income inequality” when luxury resorts are built in impoverished places. “There’s a lot of room to innovate.”

There’s also work underway to encourage innovation in future hospitality and travel leaders. New York University’s Tisch Center of Hospitality, for instance, has set up a Hospitality Innovation Hub, or HI Hub, to support travel-related startups that harness artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and virtual reality.

All whiteboards and tablets in open spaces strewn with couches and soft chairs, HI Hub looks like a transplant from Silicon Valley. It offers mentorships, incubator and accelerator programs with a chance for early-stage investment and a competition with cash prizes.

“Hospitality companies come here and say, ‘Here are the things we’re interested in fixing,’” said Vanja Bogicevic, director of the HI Hub.

“We wanted to provide the opportunity to educate the future workforce and the leaders,” she said, “and to have them think about the inefficiencies and what is missing from the experience for hospitality customers.”

Back in Cambridge, Sayegh admitted to a humbler aspiration for his work on the future of flying: reminding people of something from the past.

"The challenge is bringing back the glamor of air travel," said Sayegh, who is also a pilot. "People forget about that. When they're flying they don't even open the shade to look out. That really bothers me. So maybe in the future we can bring back the awe of flying."





