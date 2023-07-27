Meet the Taylor Swift of kids’ ear-piercing

Fast-forward to 2023: Vicky has two kids (and her belly-button piercing has long since closed). But the guy who did her piercing, Owen Beane, is now a legend. Visit any town parents’ message board, and you’ll see an array of questions: “Who can pierce my child’s ears?” The answer is usually Owen Beane. He’s basically the Taylor Swift of the piercing world: capable of casting a spell over his under-18 fans, and almost impossible to see, since he books months in advance.

In 1996, my friend Vicky and I took the T to Harvard Square from Acton and ventured into Chameleon Tattoo at the Garage to get her belly-button pierced, forged note from her dad in hand. (Somehow, the bubbly cursive didn’t give things away.) We were very impressed with ourselves — until her parents found out.

Beane didn’t intend to become a child-piercing specialist, but word of mouth about his kind demeanor and careful approach spread.

“Now, I’m usually piercing a child of a person I saw in the ‘90s,” he says with a laugh. (Ahem.) Around 2006 or 2007, he began to realize that he’d developed a family-oriented following; these days, kids 6 and up comprise about 90 percent of his clientele.

“It eventually changed my station in life,” says Beane, who grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea and originally intended to become a recording engineer before finding his passion for piercing.

Next year, he’ll move to a new location at 2 Belmont St. in Watertown (still under construction), called True Love Body Piercing. Most piercings take a half-hour, though they can last up to an hour for hesitant piercers. Appointments open during the last week of every month.

Beane’s practice isn’t just about piercing, though: It really is about love. He’s been practicing in Harvard Square for 27 years, but over time, he developed a niche thanks to his mellow demeanor and immense respect for kids. He also doesn’t use the piercing guns that dominated most 1990s childhoods, favoring needles, which he considers cleaner and far gentler.

Piercer Owen Beane poses with his wife, Kelly Beane. Handout

“A piercing needle is crazy sharp and hollow. It does not injure or displace tissue. It removes tissue and replaces it with jewelry. The body is very happy with this,” he says, whereas a piercing gun “forces a blunt and solid object through the ear. This damages and displaces the skin. The body is not happy about that.”

For kids, it’s all a lesson in both comfort and consent, he says. For many, it’s their first big decision relating to appearance, and their first brush with doing something painful but ultimately gratifying.

“My entire practice is based on achieving informed consent from the client. I make sure that every child understands that it’s only with their permission that I’m allowed to pierce their ears. This ends up creating lessons in body autonomy, as well as helping kids achieve the goal of having their ears pierced,” he says. “The child controls me. Without exception.”

Bean is especially sensitive because, as he jokes, he’s a bit intimidating — heavily tattooed and 6-foot-4. He developed his bedside (or ear-side) manner to compensate. He prides himself on understanding the psychology of kid piercing: It’s a huge milestone, but also hugely terrifying. This is his window of opportunity to teach kids about how to normalize fear.

“Kids will say, ‘I’m so scared.’ And I explain: The reason why humans still exist is because we’re scared of pain. We avoid things that are physically painful. That’s why tigers didn’t end up killing us off. I teach them about cave-dwellers and why being afraid of pain can help you survive,” he explains. “But then I say, ‘I guarantee your safety, friend.’”

He also doesn’t invalidate the worry. He’s clear: Yes, piercing will hurt.

“It’s an unavoidable part of the experience. The sensation is comparable to an injection; flu shots and COVID shots are great references. But faster and less ouch-y — and then way more exciting when it’s done,” he says.

And then he reframes it: What are you excited about? Why are you doing it?

“The word that I’ve created to help kids is ‘nervous-cited.’ Because every kid who comes in is like, ‘I’m so excited! That’s why I’m here. But now that I’m here, I’m really nervous. I’m really scared.’ It’s a mixed bag of emotions, and I let them know they’re not trapped in this experience,” he says. “It’s also helpful if parents let their child know on the way to the appointment that, if they end up deciding that they’re too nervous to go through with having their ears pierced, that’s fine. Nobody will be upset.”

Assuming all goes well, in addition to picking out their jewelry, kids also pick out a squishy toy to clutch before Beane greets them. He asks permission before doing even the simplest task, from cleaning the ears to making dots on the lobes. Sometimes he’ll demonstrate everything on the hand before moving to the ear.

“Kids are used to being a passenger, but not in this experience. They’re the pilot. I always start with: ‘Is this cool with you? Is this OK with you?’ We really want the children to know that I’m so proud of how brave they are. Deciding to have your ears pierced is very brave, in my opinion. I want them to know that I believe in them, too,” he says. No forged notes required.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.