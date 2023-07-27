Savoring the best 15 minutes in art history

Ultimately, we were glad that we had allowed the extra time. A small gift shop, a cafe, and a museum on the site offer diversions, but the best preparation is the video (with a soundtrack available in English) that describes the chapel and its artwork. The short version of the origin story is that Enrico degli Scrovegni bought the land and paid for the chapel as an attempt to sneak his father, Reginaldo, into heaven by the back door. We expected a compact little stone chapel, but it turned out to be a moderately soaring Gothic brick church.

PADUA, Italy — We were advised to arrive an hour early for what we soon learned was the best 15 minutes in art history. Not that the Scrovegni Chapel is that hard to find. It is on the outskirts of Padua, where it was constructed in the early years of the 14th century. The city has since sprawled. We knew we were getting close when the sidewalks were signposted with stenciled diamonds of angels and a chapel overwritten with the name GIOTTO in capital letters. The Florentine painter and architect (c. 1267–1337) died nearly seven centuries ago, but his achievements still loom large in this provincial capital 26 miles west of Venice.

Reginaldo was such an exploitative money-lender that his contemporary, Dante, placed him in the inner ring of the Seventh Circle of his Inferno — a burning hot desert with a constant rain of fire. The Roman Catholic Church didn’t have much use for the old man, either, and denied him a Christian burial. So Enrico ordered up an expiatory chapel to atone for his father’s sins. He engaged the leading artist of the era, Giotto di Bondone, to cover it with religious murals.

Completed in 1305, the Scrovegni Chapel sits behind Roman ruins in Padua, Italy. David Lyon

The artistic treasure — added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2021 — is carefully protected. Visiting is an exercise in patience. Only 25 visitors can enter the chapel at a time, and then only after cooling their heels, so to speak, in an air-conditioned waiting room to stabilize humidity levels. Another video was running, but all 25 of us in our time slot were angling to be at the head of the line when the air lock opened. The preceding group filed out before we could file in. They looked appropriately dazed.

We all rushed in with cameras and phones at the ready. (Yes, we were near the head of the line.) It was hard to know where to look first. We were honestly and truly awestruck. Giotto and his assistants worked for 200 days between 1303 and 1305 to cover the interior of the chapel with a virtual graphic novel of biblical origins. He painted the barrel-vaulted ceiling in a rich, dark blue spangled with stars and inset with cameos of saints. But Giotto’s genius shone most brightly in the series of panels that chronicle the lives of the Virgin Mary, her parents Joachim and Anne, and Jesus. For good measure, the artist also tossed in an almost hallucinogenic vision of the Last Judgment with an especially vivid depiction of the pains of hell.

In Giotto's vision of hell, a gigantic Satan devours the bodies of the damned. David Lyon

If all of that were not enough of an accomplishment, Giotto is also credited with ushering in the modern era in Italian art. He departed from the formulaic, even schematic rendering of the saints as painted by his Gothic-era peers. Giotto’s use of perspective and three-dimensional modeling of people and their emotional expressions laid the groundwork for what would blossom into the Renaissance a century later.

That was a lot to absorb in 15 minutes. ‶Pay attention instead of taking photos,″ two guides positioned inside the chapel admonished. Very few of us listened.

Then the guides proceeded to point out highlights in the paintings and fill in the narrative details for those of us not steeped in Bible stories. One panel, for example, shows Joachim being expelled from the temple for being childless — while two panels later, an angel tells his wife Anne that she is with child. The child would grow up to be the Virgin Mary. Our guides also pointed out what they said was the first depiction of a kiss in art history (Joachim and Anne again).

The hands of Jesus reach out of the plane of the painting in Giotto's rendering of his ascent to heaven. Patricia Harris

The bright star in the sky over the manger in the panel of the visit of the Three Wise Men was not the Star of Bethlehem but rather Giotto’s rendering of Halley’s Comet. It had brightened Earth’s skies in 1301, the guides explained. The inclusion of this scientific curiosity hints at Giotto di Bondone the man. A close friend of fellow Florentine Dante Alighieri, he shared the poet’s budding humanism. In a tiny hint of literally thinking outside the box, Giotto painted the hand of Christ breaking the plane of the painting on his ascent into heaven. In one reading, Christ was signaling the coming of the next world. In another, Giotto the painter was flouting one of the cardinal conventions of traditional art.

Fifteen minutes flew by in what felt like the blink of an eye. We exited back through the anteroom where the next cadre of art lovers waited. Walking out into the bright sunlight, we headed back to Padua’s main square where we could talk about our experience over a lunch of radicchio and gorgonzola risotto. Fortunately, we had a hundred or so photos between us. So much for the guides’ advice.





Visitors to the Scrovegni Chapel gaze up in wonder at Giotto's panels. Patricia Harris

If you go...

Scrovegni Chapel

Piazza Eremitani, 8, Padua

39-049-201-0020; cappelladegliscrovegni.it

Open daily 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; reservations mandatory at least one day in advance; adults $15, seniors $11, ages 6-17 and college students $5.50.

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.