Watching the boats glide past at ReelHouse Oyster Bar in the Seaport, it’s easy to get hooked

The backstory : Navy Yard Hospitality got into the waterfront game 10 years ago, with Pier 6 in Charlestown. Since then, they’ve expanded to other prime locations: Reel House and The Tall Ship in East Boston, and another ReelHouse at Quincy’s Marina Bay. Navy Yard ferries that fit up to 14 guests operate between the Seaport, Charlestown, and East Boston locations.

Why : For oysters, sushi tacos, and pizza with a view and maybe even a breeze (if you’re lucky).

Navy Yard partner Salvatore Boscarino designed this location as a casual counterpoint to the Seaport’s higher-end steakhouses. It’s also smaller (90 seats) and mellower than his other restaurants, with a snacky menu.

“People were asking for more of a neighborhood spot, and it turned out really well, with a fun, summertime vibe,” he says. It launched in April, and yes, it’s open year-round. In the warm weather, perch atop stools overlooking the water; inside, picture a singles scene on an ocean liner.

What to eat: Marc Orfaly (Pigalle) is the Navy Yard’s culinary director. Here, he’s created a light, splashy menu that’s a cross between a salty seafood shack and a sleek oyster bar. Tuna poke nachos ($27) are generous with the fish and wasabi, easily feeding three; a scoop of smoked bluefish pate with toasted baguettes ($18) is equally rich. I loved the sushi tacos rolled in a crispy soy wrapper; so often, these hybrid creations are mainly mayo and mealy fish of indeterminate origin. Not here. Go for the rainbow ($39) to sample a trio: spicy tuna, torched hamachi, and torched salmon teriyaki. They’re the ideal four-bite-apiece meal.

There’s also a full (and expense account-y) raw bar and separate caviar menu for those looking to impress, as well as an assortment of thin pizzas ($16 and up), which felt too heavy on the humid evening I visited. No shellfish creations: You’ll find traditional toppings like onions, peppers, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

Shout-out to the server who sympathized when I arrived well before my friend who was navigating tunnel closures. I was seated immediately and able to order instead of lingering awkwardly in the doorway, checking my phone. The time alone was actually pleasant. It’s fun to watch the ferries and party boats (including a tiki bar that looked incredibly tempting) bobble past.

Tuna poke nachos. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

What to drink: Cocktails are tropical and fun, without veering into overly sweet terrain. Try the Holy Smokes, a peppery mix of tequila, mezcal, tajin, and lime, leveled with a splash of mango ($18). Also popular: The Painkiller, a frothy rum-and-nutmeg situation ($16) that’s a step up from what you might find at your favorite all-inclusive resort.

The Holy Smokes cocktail. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The takeaway: At its worst, the Seaport can feel like a steely gray comic-book city. But this is a balmy sanctuary with a skyline view. It’s got plenty of personality, fresh seafood, and great service to match.

10 Waterside Ave., Fan Pier Marina, Boston, 617-648-2528, www.reelhouseoysterbar.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.