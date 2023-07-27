Who will be in Boston for the NAACP Convention?

“Our city will be buzzing,” said Lori Nelson, Boston’s Senior Advisor for Racial Justice in the Equity & Inclusion Cabinet. “People will be able to experience what we are as a destination city.”

In addition to Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Hillary Clinton , both of whom are speaking at the convention, there could be a who’s who of heavy hitters in attendance, and we’re not just talking about Hall of Famers sluggers Jim Rice and David Ortiz .

Organizers of the NAACP National Convention, which kicks off here Friday, say there will be more than a few boldfaced names among the 10,000 or so people expected to pass through the Seaport this weekend.

DJ Jazzy Jeff — one half of the Grammy-winning duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince — will open the weekend with a Friday performance at the Hub. (Sadly, Will Smith won’t be present to reprise his Fresh Prince role.)

At Saturday night’s delegate reception, we’re told there will be surprise celebrity appearances, though no one will confirm who. “It’ll be worth the time. … It’s gonna be a really, really big deal,” promised Boston’s Director of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment John Borders IV.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft will sit down Sunday with his hip-hop pal Meek Mill and Harvard’s Henry Louis Gates Jr. for a panel focused on antisemitism, race, and the relationship between the Jewish and Black communities. (Kraft, creator of the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism, and Meek Mill, who co-chairs the REFORM Alliance, traveled together in April to March of the Living in Poland to pay tribute to Holocaust survivors and victims.)

Other familiar faces expected to make the scene include “A Different World” actress Jasmine Guy, who’ll be at the Spingarn Freedom Funds Awards Dinner. (It’s ticketed, so make sure you have one.) Daytime Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn of “The Bold and the Beautiful” will be at one or more convention events, as will “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner, Jabari Banks from “Bel-Air,” Essence Atkins from “Under One Roof,” and Gail Bean from “Snowfall.”

If celebrities aren’t your thing and you’re just looking for a quality, post-convention hang, head to Wally’s, a cool, unpretentious jazz bar in the South End with a killer jukebox, or maybe Grace by Nia, a vibey new restaurant/lounge in the Seaport where folks of all ages, colors, and fashion senses get their groove on.





