Five things to do around Boston, July 31-Aug. 13

August 1
Hip-Hop Heritage
Experience the rise of New York’s hip-hop scene at Coolidge Corner Theatre’s showing of Wild Style. First shown at the Coolidge in 1983, the documentary returns to launch the theater’s August film series, “Hip Hop at 50.” Stay to watch a post-film discussion with the director, Charlie Ahearn, and artist Rob Stull. Tickets are $15.50. 7 p.m. coolidge.org
Starts August 4
Bright Nights
Featuring a coral reef light display, traditional Chinese lantern scenes, and an 80-foot, iridescent walk-through dragon tunnel, Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience transforms evenings at the Franklin Park Zoo into a mythical wonderland. Through October 29, from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Purchase tickets, $22.95, at zoonewengland.org.
August 5
Snake Social
Get to know the in-house snakes, lizards, and turtles at the Boston Nature Center & Wildlife Sanctuary’s Reptiles of the BNC. From 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., learn about these animals, what they have in common, their survival adaptations, and their role in Massachusetts ecosystems. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Registration — $10 members, $13 nonmembers — required at massaudubon.org.
August 12
August 13erby Showdown
Cheer on the Boston All-Stars at the Roller Derby Travel Team Triple Header, as local members go elbow to elbow with skaters from Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. This fierce competition takes place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington. Tickets start at $16 for adults; $8, ages 6-17; and free for 5 and younger. bostonrollerderby.com
august 13
Over the Moon
Lose track of time in Chinatown at the annual August Moon Festival, hosted by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England. Watch Chinese opera and a lion dance performance and roam the streets to browse the vendors’ tables spread with traditional Moon Festival gifts and food. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. ccbaboston.org
Editor’s note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on August 13.