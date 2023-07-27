How a Woburn condo got a dreamhouse makeover with Barbie vibes

1 “When a client lets you do a leopard velvet sofa, you do it,” Gannon says. “You want to dive right into this; it says, ‘Come sit down.’”

A boring white box would not do for Robin Gannon’s client, a thirtysomething color lover with a bejeweled Jeep. “She showed us inspiration photos with pattern-on-pattern, so we just went for it,” Gannon says. The designer loaded on the layers, starting with a purple chair and leopard print sofa, followed by an optic print wallpaper, damask drapes, and a traditional carpet. However, she left the two side walls blank. “Placing bold patterns side-by-side is dizzying,” Gannon says. “It’s important to break them up so the eye can rest.”

2 Gannon scored the vintage Arne Jacobsen egg chair in purple leather online at Chairish. “My perfect design story includes a true antique, a vintage piece, and something new,” she says.

3 The black and white Schumacher drapery is similar to the wallpaper in the adjacent dining room, while its trim is the same blue as the dining room drapery. “We used color and pattern to bridge the spaces,” Gannon says. “It’s about weaving the web, from one wall to the next.”

4 Large floor mirrors reflect light and give the eye a chance to see something besides the wallpaper. “Layering art atop the wallpaper would have been too busy,” Gannon says. “We often use mirrors to fill a wall.”

5 Geometric wallpaper by Cole & Son takes the focus off the stone fireplace surround and television above it. “Instead of ignoring something you don’t like, go bold around it so that becomes the story,” Gannon advises. “It acts as a distraction.”

6 The amoeba-shaped Made Goods coffee table works well with the free-flowing furniture arrangement. “Because it ebbs and flows, it’s usable by all seats,” Gannon says.

