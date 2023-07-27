Readers are struck by woman’s search for answers about what happened to relatives in the Holocaust

I read with heartfelt understanding Bonnie Dinsmore’s Connections, “FIFI” (May 21). Our father, like hers, was a member of the Greatest Generation. He was a mechanic for B-24 Liberators, stationed in England during WWII. Several years ago, my sister and I had the opportunity to fly in a Liberator. Not until you have experienced the noise and vibration inside one of these great bombers can you even begin to imagine what it must have been like for them; to stand by the opening where the waist gunner stood, wide open to the wind and the attacks of enemy aircraft, often at night, was a great revelation to us. How they must have felt! We came away with a renewed feeling of pride and gratitude for those men who served with valor and honor.

Advertisement

Joan Gladu

Lakeville





My dad was an ROTC grad and a second lieutenant when the Pearl Harbor attack got him a ride to New Guinea with the 197th Field Artillery Battalion (New Hampshire Army National Guard) in charge of an airfield defense unit. His wartime snapshot collection of the airfields he defended from Japanese air attacks got me interested in WWII aviation and into a yearslong study of the bomber war in Europe and the Pacific. There is no doubt that those airmen were a particularly courageous and dedicated bunch. The hardships they faced and their terrible odds of survival were unbelievable.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Peterw11

posted on bostonglobe.com

Should’ve Said No?

I want to hate on this whole [Perspective] but I cannot (“Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift,” May 21). I still remember my dad taking me, my younger brother, and a friend to our first concert — AC/DC at the Worcester Centrum. He sat there the whole night wearing construction ear/hearing protectors, looking ridiculous. It was one of many instances where parenting was about what we kids wanted, not our parents. To [those] who feel the kids will forget all this in 20 years: For me it has been about 40 years and I still remember and so does my dad.

Advertisement

djj51

posted on bostonglobe.com





Back in the day I was able to take my daughter and her best friend to see Bon Jovi in concert without having to take a second mortgage out on the house. Yes, it’s an experience, but $900 for two tickets to anything is just nuts.

Cat1953

posted on bostonglobe.com





Alternatively . . . for only $450, each of the writer’s daughters is on her way to see the world’s greatest pop star, an event they will remember fondly for decades.

krstn

posted on bostonglobe.com





Having been a Swiftie along with my daughter, Colleen, who is now raising her daughter, I am keeping my fingers crossed that we can bring my grandchild to her first Taylor concert in the future. Taylor doesn’t have a cat named Nora, does she?

Nancy Smith

Kennebunkport, Maine





The writer did the right thing under extreme duress! And I say that at 83 years old and having only been to BSO and Boston Pops concerts. Can’t remember quite similar experiences with our kids, who are now in their 40s. I’m thinking, having run across their abandoned caches of CDs by people I’ve never heard of, they bought CDs instead of tickets. That probably wasn’t so cheap, either.

Advertisement

Dick Hoyer

Wayland





Reminded me of my father taking two of my sisters to Shea Stadium in 1965 to see the Beatles. He waited in the parking lot. Can you imagine what he was thinking about all the screaming coming from the stadium?

Dominic Slowey

Hanover

Creative Writing

I adore the Globe Magazine, especially Cupid, the puzzle, [and columns by] Meredith Goldstein and Robin Abrahams. And also Jon Gorey’s literature themes for the real estate listings. Please keep writing!

W. Burke

Vineyard Haven

Quest for Answers

Kudos to writer Judy Rakowsky for shining a light into this lesser-known area of WWII history (“A Journey into the Forgetting,” June 4). As painful as it may be, it is crucial that Poland and other nations come to terms with their involvement in the Holocaust; Poland’s recent attempts to minimize its role is the latest iteration of Holocaust denialism. Acknowledging the history of the murder of 6 million Jews, including 3 million Polish Jews, is a crucial first step in ensuring that no one is ever again demonized because of gender, race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, or any other characteristic. Recognizing the sins of the past is the only way to ensure that “Never Again” means never again.

Edwin Andrews

Malden





Rakowsky’s Poland journeys in search of family history offer profound lessons for all of us. She broadens our understanding of the Polish nation and the antisemitism and Holocaust horrors of World War II. And we need to give much thought to her analysis of the ways governments and societies mold and interpret a country’s history. Also, the explanation of the Polish Army efforts struck a very personal note for me. I own several fine paintings and drawings given to me long ago by the artist, who had been a soldier in that underground army. He had then left Poland for Paris, later Canada, and finally New York City. He’d talk about Paris but never about Poland. This was certainly an interesting peek into that place from which he’d come.

Advertisement

Margaret Bush

Brookline





My late mother, Ruth, was a survivor of Auschwitz and other camps. She rarely spoke of the disaster that befell her and her family; she lost countless aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her father and her first husband. Rakowsky’s work reminds people of the cruelty of that time and how easily it can return. One correction I’d offer — at my mother’s suggestion. Late in her life, I did some talks about her amazing story of survival. I brought her a small poster I had made with her picture on it with the draft title: “How my Parents Escaped the Holocaust.” She said something to the effect of: “No one escaped the Holocaust. There were many victims and some survived; no one escaped.”

David Lederer

Northampton





What a story. I was not surprised to read that many Polish citizens claimed to be members of the Resistance during WWII. The same was true of French citizens, [depicted by] Marcel Ophüls in his movie The Sorrow and the Pity.

Advertisement

Arthur Layton

Mattapoisett





It’s not difficult today to understand — and maybe even more obvious now — how hatred and racism can work parallel to fascism. The truth is left to those people like Judy who want answers.

Paul Bernacchio

Denham Springs, Louisiana





I’m a high school history teacher and the war over history and memory rages in this country as well. For infantile psychological reasons, everyone wants to view themselves and their ancestors as heroes. This leads to aggressive attacks on anyone who dares bring up negative stories and facts. But growth only occurs in the light of truth. Lies only lead to the repeated perpetration of harm.

relisker

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject

to editing.