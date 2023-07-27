For sale: Condos near Boston Common

CONDO FEE $253 a month

BEDROOMS 0 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $441,230 in 2018

PROS This studio is on the fifth floor of a pet-friendly, brick elevator building with an Art Deco lobby, just over a block from the Public Gardens and a short stroll to Boston Common (not to mention Newbury Street, Copley Square, and the Charles River Esplanade). Enter the main living area to find high ceilings, interior shutters, recessed lighting, and a custom queen-size Murphy Bed with built-in shelves. There’s a desk alcove and walk-in closet at left. At right, the separate kitchen has glass cabinets and a dining nook; the updated bath is nearby. The condo fee includes heat and hot water, and there’s laundry downstairs. CONS While the Commonwealth Avenue Mall is right outside, the windows face a closed courtyard.

Advertisement

The exterior of 56 Commonwealth Avenue #55 in the Back Bay. Handout

Nancy McLaughlin, Redfin, 781-608-4847, nancy.mclaughlin@redfin.com

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

$994,000

37 BEACON STREET #55 / BEACON HILL

The living room of 37 Beacon Street #55 on Beacon HIll. Handout

SQUARE FEET 850

CONDO FEE $780 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $586,000 in 2006

PROS This fifth-floor unit with hardwood floors is in a 1920 brick building across from Boston Common, with elevator and concierge service in its elegant lobby. The remodeled bathroom left of the entry hall features a marble floor and vanity, glass-tile tub surround, and rainfall shower; the bedroom beyond includes double closets with custom storage built-ins. The galley kitchen at left — with granite counters, stainless appliances, and gray tile backsplash — has a breakfast nook and is open on both ends to a spacious living and dining room with working fireplace. There’s a shared courtyard downstairs, and a large common roof deck with stunning views of the Back Bay, Charles River, and downtown skyline. CONS No central air.

The exterior of 37 Beacon Street #55 on Beacon HIll. Handout

Mary Lochner Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker, 617-792-3556, mary.hurwitz@nemoves.com

Advertisement

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.