Artists prepare for International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach

Walk along Revere Beach this weekend and you’ll see Barrett-Cutulle’s sculpture, along with portrayals of a pregnant woman, a whale made of plastic jumping out of a can, and a dozen other designs.

“My first thought was about being in a position to make a difference and make people’s minds think,” Barrett-Cutulle said. “I wanted to create something about society and how we are all different and should embrace our differences.”

REVERE — For this year’s 19th annual International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach, Deborah Barrett-Cutulle chose to create images of people of different ethnicities and body shapes as a way to encourage people to embrace their differences.

Advertisement

Fifteen sculptors from around the world have gathered here to compete for a $28,000 cash prize, which will be awarded Saturday night, said organizer Chris Puiia. The festival, which typically draws large crowds, runs from Friday through Sunday and includes food trucks, live entertainment, a performance by Blue Man Group, and a fireworks show Saturday at 9 p.m.

The theme for the festival is 90 years of Kong, a tribute to the 1933 movie “King Kong.”

But there is no theme for the competition, leaving artists to create whatever sand sculpture they want to.

For some, their sculptures are a direct reflection of their own life.

Agnese Rudzīte Kirillova, a competitor from Latvia, recently gave birth to her child, so she decided to carve a pregnant woman in her honor. Others use their art to shed light on issues they are passionate about. Bouke Atema, a competitor from the Netherlands, is concerned about the amount of trash in the ocean, so he sculpted a whale made of plastic, jumping out of a can.

“It’s about the waves that we created,” Atema said. “There’s getting to be more and more trash in the ocean and we continue to use and dispose of plastic, making it worse.”

Advertisement

As the Boston area braces for severe weather Thursday night, Puiia said they won’t have to cover the sculptures unless there is torrential rain.

“We are hoping for the best,” Puiia said. “The sculptures themselves are pretty resistant to the rain.”

But Atema was worried about damage to the sculptures after all the progress competitors made on Thursday.

“It’s a pity because it’s not nice to win because someone else loses,” Atema said. “You want the best sculpture to win, not the one that wasn’t ruined.”

Festivals are not just about the competition. Rudzite Kirillova said it’s about sharing artists’ work with the community.

“It’s always nice to show what you do and see people react,” Rudzīte Kirillova said. “We do it for others, not just ourselves.”

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.