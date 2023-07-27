Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: July 28-Aug. 4

So there’s a little musical event going on this weekend called [checks notes] Newport Folk Fest. If you didn’t snag tickets to the sold-out event, fear not, reader: I’ve found a whole lot of fun and music happening outside Fort Adams this week: from a moonlight cruise to baby goat yoga, Lyle Lovett, free pizza and more. Let’s folkin’ go.

MIDDLETOWN FOLK

To celebrate Newport Folk Fest, Newport Vineyards in Middletown brings live folk music to its patio July 28 (the kick-off of Newport Folk) with Andrew O’Keefe from Boston Americana folk trio The Old North. Enjoy a cookout-style grill menu, sangria slushie, and tunes from 4-7 p.m. On July 30 (end wrap-up of Newport Folk) they host Lady Anemoia for an acoustic set from 1-4 p.m. Free admission. Seating is first-come, first-serve and limited. Guests may bring blankets and chairs. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. Details here and here.

IF I HAD A BOAT

… I’d go out on the ocean. And if I had a pony I’d ride him to The Vets to see Lyle Lovett July 29. The four-time Grammy winner, some-time actor and dead-ringer for Woody Guthrie brings his folk-rock and Large Band to PVD. Don’t miss him. 8 p.m. Tickets from $39.50. Details here and here.

50 YEARS NAKED

Rhode Island Music Hall of Famers Steve Smith and the Nakeds celebrate 50 years at Ocean Mist in Matunuck July 29 at 9 p.m. Led by North Providence native Steve Smith, the band has a long local history, and plays often in the area. Celebrate the big 5-0 beachside with a special guest: Smith’s brother Danny Smith, executive producer of “Family Guy” (among other notable credits.) $10 advance, $15 door. 21+. 895 Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown. Details here.

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Every Thursday and Friday of the summer is a Roller Disco at the Providence Rink, but July 29 is billed as a “special Saturday edition of Roller Disco featuring DJs curated by Boston Swerve,” a Boston-based brand. According to event billing, you’ll roller disco to music “while the pulsing lights and spinning disco ball set the vibe. The Trinity Beer Garden will be on hand with beverages and snacks to keep the party rolling.” Get your roller-Travolta on. 3-8 p.m., music starts at 5 p.m. Adults $9, kids and seniors $6. Details here.

AIR RHODY

Think you got what it takes to be a Pirate? Rhode Island’s ABA pro basketball team, The Providence Pirates, hold open tryouts July 29 at 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket. Founded in 2019, the Pirates are “focused on providing fun and affordable family entertainment to our Ocean State residents by bringing in top professional talent into the area,” according to their website. (If you read this, try out, and make the team, I will need your autograph.) $175. 1 p.m. 1 Moeller Place Pawtucket. Details here and here.

MAKE-YOUR-OWN PASTA

Yes, chef! If “The Bear’' has you jonesing to up your kitchen game, beeline to Linesider Brewing in East Greenwich July 30 to learn how make-your-own fettuccine or ziti, including how to make “colored dough or dough made from beer/wine.” Intriguing. $26 ticket includes one beer and pasta portion to take home. 1-2:30 p.m. 1485 South County Trail. Details here.

YOU BELONG AMONG THE WILDFLOWERS

It’s not just a Tom Petty song — it’s also your new Sunday morning plan. Join a free guided morning walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary, strolling the trails, wandering the meadows, and learning to identify Rhody wildflowers. Your hour of zen. Free. July 30. 9:30-10:30 a.m. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here.

ASSEMBLY OF FOOD TRUCKS

Food trucks… assemble!! (Yes, I just said that in my best superhero voice.) Burrillville’s Assembly Theatre hosts “Assembly of Food Trucks” July 30 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. BYO blankets and chairs, then wander the trucks to build-your-own picnic. Plus live music, and local brews and wine via Trinity Brewhouse. Free, pay for what you eat. 26 East Ave., Burrillville. Details here.

‘GANSETT AND FREE PIZZA

… Need I say more? Narragansett Beer collabs with Brooklyn–based pizzeria Roberta’s from July 31-Aug. 4. Narragansett launches new beers, and offers wood–fired pizzas; Roberta’s will bring an authentic wood-fired oven to the waterfront brewery in PVD. And — beep beep! Free pizza alert! — on July 31 starting at 4 p.m., the first 25 visitors score free pizza. Details here.

“SWIM TUFF”

Ben Tuff, 42, grew up partly in Jamestown, but didn’t learn to swim until 2012, when he decided to “break free of the hold that the addiction to alcohol had on him,” according to his website bio. Tuff eventually found marathon swimming — even swimming some 24 miles from Providence to Jamestown. Now, with producer Matt Corliss, Tuff tells his story in the documentary, “Swim Tuff: How I Swam My Way Out of the Bottle.” Catch it at the JPT Film & Event Center in Newport Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. with a Q&A to follow. $25 tickets are donation to Clean Ocean Access, according to a press release. 49 Touro St. Details here and here.

SUPER STURGEON MOON RIDE

Legend has it that on each full moon Bike Newport hosts a free night-ride around town. Aug. 1 is the Super Sturgeon Moon, and riders join a 15-miler by moonlight from downtown Newport to Fort Adams, and along Bellevue mansions. Gather at 7 p.m. at Equity Park Place, ride starts at 7:30, with moonrise at 8:34. Details here.

MOONLIGHT CRUISE

Well, this sounds magical: BYOB and picnic for a moonlight cruise in Narragansett Bay on the Prudence Ferry Aug. 1. Soak up sunset and moonrise on the water, then “dance under the stars to live music” in a benefit cruise for the Warren Land Conservation Trust. $65. 7:30-10:30 p.m. 147 Thames St. Bristol. Details here.

SUNSHINE DAYDREAM

Calling all Deadheads! Aug. 3 is a Dead Night at Misquamicut Drive-in, with Mystic Dead playing at 8 p.m., and according to billing, “portions of a concert film by the Grateful Dead,” “Sunshine Daydream.” $25 per carload. Lot opens at 6:30 p.m. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Details here.

BABY GOAT YOGA

What’s cuter than goat yoga? Baby goat yoga. No experience necessary at Simmons Farm’s goat yoga with the “new babies of 2023.” They recommend you bring a towel, blanket or old yoga mat as the babies “sometimes chew on fancy mats.” (Why do I find that adorable?) Aug. 3, 6-7 p.m. $25. 1942 West Main Road, Middletown. Details here.

RHODE READS

I’m passionate about books and the Ocean State. Rhody has so many talented authors and bookstores that I’ve started a little subsection of this column, “Rhode Reads.” If you’re a local author or a bookstore hosting a local signing, hit me up and you might get featured. In this week’s Rhody Reading News…

On safari: Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian — author of novels including “The Flight Attendant,” which became an HBO hit — discusses his 2022 bestseller/Tanzania-set page-turner “The Lioness” at the Ocean House Aug. 2 Now out in paperback, Bohjalian talks safari with Rhody’s bestselling author Deborah Goodrich Royce at the luxe resort’s Seaside Ballroom with wine and light bites. $35. 5-7 p.m. 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill. Details here.

Clam cake fun: Rhody native and food book author Carolyn Wyman has written an ode the the clam cake, “The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide: Why We Love Them, How to Make Them, and Where to Find them from Maine to Virginia.” She takes a look at “how the food first became popular…In-depth profiles and full-color pictures of… restaurants and shacks…20-plus recipes, for clam cakes and fritters and equally oddball traditional accompaniments like clear chowder, Grape-Nuts pudding and Smith Island Cake.” On Aug. 3, Wyman and quahogger/musician Joe DeGeorge, aka “Quahog Joe,” team up for a free family-friendly concert/book signing at Aunt Carrie’s. Free. 6 p.m. 1240 Ocean Road, Narragansett. Details here and here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.