Boa constrictor on the loose in Lexington

At 6:15 p.m., the Lexington Police Department shared a photo of the snake on social media.

A boa constrictor was on the loose in Lexington on Wednesday.

This snake, identified as a boa constrictor, was spotted in an area behind CVS in Lexington.

Police said the photo was taken by a local resident who saw the snake in an area behind a CVS. They did not include the address but a CVS is located at 1735 Massachusetts Ave. in Lexington.

The snake, identified as a boa constrictor, “was described as very docile and appears to be a pet that has either escaped or [was] released,” police wrote on Facebook.

“The Animal Control Officer has been in contact with Mass Wildlife. They report that the snake does not pose a threat to anyone, however it should not be touched or approached. If seen please contact the Lexington Police Department. Experts from Mass Wildlife will be in the area tomorrow with the ACO attempting to locate and capture the snake.”

