Severe storm risk with heavy downpours, chance of ‘brief tornadoes,’ and oppressive heat due Thursday, forecasters say

“Heat indices reach oppressive levels today, along with the risk for severe thunderstorms and localized flash flooding in the early afternoon into early evening,” forecasters wrote Thursday morning. “Main risk is damaging wind gusts & heavy downpours — which may lead to flash flooding. Cannot rule out brief tornadoes & large hail.”

And it will be hot and muggy with heat indices as high as 100 degrees in Boston and 98 in Providence on Thursday, oppressive conditions that will persist into Saturday, according to meteorologists. The heat index measures “how it really feels” with high humidity and high temperatures, the weather service said.

Turbulent weather is expected Thursday with the possibility heavy downpours, localized flooding, a chance of “brief tornadoes,” and gale-force winds along coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the National Weather Service said.

The disruptive weather conditions are expected to start around noon and remain a public safety concern until at least 9 p.m. across Massachusetts as the system moves from the Berkshires east towards Boston and Cape Cod, forecasters wrote.

A flood watch is in effect for major portions of Massachusetts, including flood-prone areas in Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, and communities in western, central, and eastern parts of the state.

A gale warning is in effect for recreational boaters in both coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island starting at 11 a.m. Thursday that will remain in effect until midnight.

“In Massachusetts coastal waters, Nantucket Sound, Vineyard Sound and Buzzards Bay. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Rhode Island Sound and Block Island Sound,” forecasters wrote of the gale warning. “Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.”

According to the weather service, Friday will be hot and humid — but without the storms expected Thursday. But another round of “severe storms and flash flooding” are possible on Saturday.

There is change coming, forecasters noted. “Cooler and more comfortable conditions are expected Sunday into the middle of next week,” forecasters wrote.





