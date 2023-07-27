Flood watch and heat advisory issued for N.H.

Manchester and Nashua have set up cooling centers, where people can seek refuge from temperatures that may climb into the mid-90s.

After a month that’s brought serious flooding to New Hampshire, another flood watch is in effect for the entire state on Thursday, with the southern part of the state also under a heat advisory on both Thursday and Friday.

There’s particular concern about additional rainfall because the state is already saturated from heavy rain earlier in the month. Rainfall has been between 200 to 300 percent above normal across the state, making it much more susceptible to flooding, according to Sarah Jamison, of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

Advertisement

The heat and the potential for heavy rain are connected, Jamison said.

“As the air mass gets warmer, it’s able to hold a lot more rainfall,” she said. “So you could see an inch of rain in 30 minutes.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A heat alert is issued when temperatures climb to 95 degrees for at least two hours. She said there’s more cloud cover in the northern part of the state, while the southern part of the state could be sunnier — increasing temperatures beyond that threshold.

The system coming through New Hampshire on Thursday could deposit torrential downpours on top of what is already very wet ground.

“Essentially, the ground is wet and there’s a lot less storage in our rivers and ditches and drainage systems,” she said. “So it takes a lot less rainfall for us to start having some problems.”

“The fact that the entire state has been wet makes us all vulnerable,” Jamison said. Some areas could receive between as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain today. Areas that have already been hit by flash flooding are particularly vulnerable. More heavy rain on Thursday could set back road repairs that are underway.

Advertisement

Roads in both Madison and Alton are still closed, according to New England 511. Closed roads include Route 113 at Boulder Road in Madison and Route 140 in Alton from Letter S Dr WB to Elm Street in Gilmanton.

Madison’s Fire Chief Mike Brooks said the town received several inches of rain Thursday morning, with more in the forecast for the afternoon. He hopes the town is spared from torrential rains that could wipe away the progress that’s been made on road repairs.

“The repairs are proceeding, albeit slowly,” he said. “It’s the best that everybody can do, and I think the biggest concern is Route 113. Conway Road hasn’t reopened yet.”

The road was tentatively scheduled to reopen Friday, according to Brooks, although he’s waiting to see if Thursday’s rain leads to an additional delay.

Brooks said the town has hired a contractor to completely rebuild parts of Colby Hill Road, which sustained about a half mile of damage. Repairs are expected to cost the town around $300,000. The town is still waiting to see if there will be a disaster declaration that could bring federal assistance.

Road closures are also ongoing in Winchester, N.H., where a dam burst as a result of flooding earlier in July. Roads between South Drive and Headlands Road are closed for additional maintenance until further notice, according to an update on the town website from July 24.

Alton’s Department of Public Works asked residents to clear driveway culverts of any debris, sand, and gravel in anticipation of Thursday’s forecast and the possibility of thunderstorms over the weekend. Road repairs are underway.

Advertisement

Jamison said the combination of heat, moisture, and winds could lead to a tornado.

“This is kind of a unique set up. We really haven’t seen all these ingredients come together this way,” she said. “That’s what we’re particularly concerned about. LIke I said, the flash floods, the damaging winds, and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.”

The good news is that a cold front is predicted to come through the state on Saturday, bringing highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for several days.

Places to stay cool in Manchester include both the main and west branches of the City of Manchester Library, 1269 Café, the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center for those 55-plus, and the Mall of New Hampshire.

In Nashua, three locations are open as cooling centers on Thursday: Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, Pheasant Lane Mall, and Nashua Public Library. On Friday, both the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Pheasant Lane Mall will be operating as cooling centers. The Nashua Transit Bus is offering free transportation to cooling centers on those days between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tell the driver you are going to a cooling center for a free ride.

Both cities have a variety of public pools where people can also cool off.

Those at greatest risk in the high heat include infants and young children, people 65 and older, those who are overexerting themselves during work or exercise, in addition to people with other health issues including heart disease or high blood pressure.

Advertisement

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.