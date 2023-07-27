How much would you pay for a seat at McCoy?

Barring an extra-innings reprieve, the city of Pawtucket will auction off the vacant stadium’s seats, signs, scoreboards, and murals in September. And I’d like to see the Beníquez mural in my living room, although my family remains unconvinced of the merits of that proposal. (The former Boston and Pawtucket Red Sox shortstop has been one of my favorites since I got his 1975 Topps baseball card at Lee’s General Store in Greenville.)

If billionaire Stefan Soloviev wants to swoop in at the 11th hour and save McCoy Stadium from the wrecking ball, I say: Go for it. But if that plan doesn’t work out, he better not outbid me for the Juan Beníquez mural.

Advertisement

Of course, the memory would be bittersweet because the PawSox shipped up to Worcester after the COVID-canceled 2020 season to become the WooSox.

Pawtucket had been planning to hold a “McCoy’s Final Inning” celebration on July 3, with live music, food trucks, and fireworks. But that, too, seems doomed, with foul weather forcing postponements -- first until July 16 and now until Sept. 3.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Meanwhile, Soloviev, a URI graduate who owns a grain business, has said he’s ready to buy McCoy and bring pro baseball back to Pawtucket -- a proposal that came as a surprise to a city that’s already approved $330 million in bonds to replace McCoy with a new high school. Last week, Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien and others met with Soloviev at McCoy, and the mayor asked him to present a formal proposal by the end of August, city spokesperson Grace Voll said.

”It is very late in the game to make this change, but it’s not impossible,” she said. “If a great proposal is presented to us, we will consider it. The residents have made clear that they are interested in this proposal.”

Advertisement

But barring a last-minute change of plans, the city will auction off what remains in the 81-year-old structure in mid-to-late September, Voll said. The proceeds would either be invested in the new high school or donated to a local organization like the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, she said.

The city would post all items on a website and provide public notice of the auction, Voll said. She provided this “rough list” of the items that would probably be put up for sale:

SIGNS

The “Welcome to McCoy Stadium” sign

Main gate signs

Section signs

Parking signs

Restroom signs

Directional signs

Signs showing “historic moments” at McCoy

Championship signs

The Pastime Pavilion sign

Souvenirs sign

Soft serve ice cream and Budweiser signs

PawSox and Budweiser sign

Pitch speed sign

Starting lineup sign

Signs above the longest game scoreboard (damaged)

Radio station sign

PawSox store sign

SEATS

Stadium seats (many will be sold in groups of 10 because of how they’re screwed together)

Oversized catcher’s mitt seat

SCOREBOARDS

McCoy Stadium scoreboard

Longest game scoreboard

PHOTOS AND MURALS

Player posters or murals (some have sun damage so the list is not finalized)

Photo zone (backdrop)

MISCELLANEOUS

Food stand menus

Golden anniversary schedule

Voll said vandals have sprayed-painted graffiti on some parts of the stadium, including a scoreboard commemorating the longest game in baseball history (33 innings, in 1981). While any vandalism is stupid and pointless, that represents an act of baseball blasphemy.

Meanwhile, time has taken a toll on the murals and photos lining the ballpark ramps, Voll said. About 20 remain in solid shape, including images of Dustin Pedroia and Kevin Youkilis. But she had no update on the Beníquez mural.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.