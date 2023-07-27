Scientists estimate 800 great white sharks visited Cape Cod between 2015 and 2018

The study “required the development of a novel modeling framework to accommodate the species’ migratory behavior,” the study said.

“We have generated the first estimate of abundance for the white shark at a new seasonal aggregation site” in the Western North Atlantic, said the study, which was published Thursday in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.

Scientists estimate in a new study that 800 great white sharks visited the waters off Cape Cod between 2015 and 2018.

“By comparing the number of previously identified individuals to ‘new’ individuals encountered over time, we were able to estimate the number of sharks visiting the site in each month of the survey as well as the total for the four-year period,” lead author Megan V. Winton, a research scientist at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Chatham, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The sharks are drawn to the area by the burgeoning seal population. “Consistent with previous tagging studies conducted in the region, we found that the number of sharks present peaks in the late summer and early fall as white sharks move into the waters along Cape Cod to feed on the locally abundant gray seal population,” the study said.

Winton’s co-authors were Gavin Fay, also of the UMass Dartmouth School for Marine Science and Technology and Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries

Skomal recently authored " ‘Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark,’ " the Globe reported.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.