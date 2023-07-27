Pedestrian hit by police cruiser in Hampton, N.H., identified as Lawrence resident

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was hit by a police cruiser in Hampton, N.H., on Sunday as a Massachusetts resident.
Orlyn Medina Mercedes, 35, of Lawrence, was injured when he was hit by a Hampton Police Department cruiser on Ashworth Avenue near the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Nudd Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.
He was taken to an area hospital, State Police said in a statement. The extent of his injuries remain unknown.
The police officer who was driving had no apparent injuries, State Police said.
Portions of Ocean Boulevard and Ashworth Avenue were closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for approximately three hours after the crash, State Police said. Troopers assigned to the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit are leading the investigation.
