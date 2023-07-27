Pedestrian hit by police cruiser in Hampton, N.H., identified as Lawrence resident

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was hit by a police cruiser in Hampton, N.H., on Sunday as a Massachusetts resident.

Orlyn Medina Mercedes, 35, of Lawrence, was injured when he was hit by a Hampton Police Department cruiser on Ashworth Avenue near the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Nudd Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.

He was taken to an area hospital, State Police said in a statement. The extent of his injuries remain unknown.