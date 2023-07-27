State budget remains in limbo, as lawmakers pass another stopgap bill to keep government running

The Democrat-led Legislature is already on track to notch its tardiest performance in delivering the budget — the institution’s most fundamental task — in more than two decades, excluding the chaotic first year of the COVID pandemic. Massachusetts is also one of just four states, along with Oregon, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, that have yet to enact a fiscal year 2024 budget, according to data released Thursday by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The Legislature on Thursday passed another stopgap spending plan to keep state government funded through August, signaling that lawmakers’ plodding closed-door negotiations over the annual state budget — now four weeks past due — could continue to drag on.

The House and Senate moved quickly to advance the $6 billion interim spending bill just hours after Governor Maura Healey filed it and just days before the first stopgap spending plan passed by the Legislature was due to run out. While the new stopgap offers some breathing room, lawmakers are also running up against their own calendars: Beacon Hill typically falls into a lull in August, with legislators breaking for planned vacations or summer downtime.

“We are literally working 24/7 on trying to get a deal done,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, a Westport Democrat and the Senate’s lead negotiator.

A late-arriving budget has become the norm for Massachusetts. State officials have now failed for 13 years straight to have an annual spending plan in place for the start of the fiscal year. It is also the only state that was late in completing its annual spending plan every single year since 2017, a previous Globe review found.

But this year, the Legislature’s budget pace is an outlier even within that dismal record. Outside of the fiscal year 2021 proposal, when COVID-induced delays pushed enactment of the budget to December 2020, this year’s plan will land on the governor’s desk later than any budget in 22 years, according to the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, a business-backed watchdog. The fiscal year 2002 proposal reached the governor in November.

Further delays in the Legislature’s budget work could create cascading problems for others. Local school officials, for example, are still in the dark about whether a program to provide free universal school meals will be made permanent with the new academic year looming just weeks away. (The House passed the provision, but the Senate did not.)

“If that delays much beyond mid-August, that would leave a lot of questions,” said Tom Scott, coexecutive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

The House and Senate have finally agreed on a separate bill that includes $200 million for towns and cities to maintain their roads and bridges during the heat of the summer road work season. But will local officials also have access to another $100 million the Senate tucked into its budget for local transportation work, but the House did not?

“The longer these things get pushed out, the more real and practical deadlines they’re going to run up against,” said Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. “There is no particular magic day [for passing a budget]. But as we’ve seen these timelines lengthen in recent years, getting something to the governor after July is not a precedent we want to set.”

Legislative leaders on Thursday did not indicate when they expect a deal to emerge, and both Rodrigues and Representative Aaron Michlewitz — the House’s lead negotiator — declined to say where they remain apart, citing lawmakers’ long-held practice of not publicly discussing the closed-door deliberations.

“It’s hard for us to specify exactly, what’s the reason why,” said Michlewtiz, a North End Democrat. “But it’s not a lack of effort, it’s not a lack of trying, not a lack of work from both sides. I think we’ve been very, very committed to seeing this get done, and hopefully we’ll have some fruits of our labor shortly.”

When the Legislature does pass a budget deal, Healey has 10 days to review it. She filed the new stopgap bill roughly a month after lawmakers had passed an initial $6.6 billion package that was expected to run to the end of this month.

Healey has not publicly pressured lawmakers to complete their work, saying Wednesday that the long-running negotiations are “all part of the process.”

State, local, and nonprofit officials around the state are closely monitoring the budget for any number of reasons. Community college leaders have been preparing for a program the House, Senate, and Healey have supported to cover tuition costs for many residents 25 and older at the state’s 15 community colleges.

David Podell, MassBay Community College’s president, said the school, like others, has prepared a marketing campaign and examined what kinds of classes to offer should the population of older students swell under the program.

“The closer we get to Sept. 1, the trickier it’s going to become,” said Podell, who chairs the state’s community college Council of Presidents. “Although it’s, I’ll say, inconvenient that we don’t know about it today, we will manage.”

Another uncertainty for some students is whether a Senate-backed plan to cover tuition costs for nursing students at community colleges will survive.

The budget isn’t the only major legislation in limbo. House and Senate leaders also remain locked in negotiations over a wide-ranging tax relief bill, which both Rodrigues and Michlewitz are also leading. Michlewitz said Thursday that one could emerge before the other, and he downplayed that the presence of the tax bill has held up the budget talks.

“It’s a separate negotiation,” he said.

One thing is clear: Both the House and Senate adjourned Thursday without scheduling another formal session — where it can take a roll call vote to pass a budget agreement — until Monday.

Rodrigues expressed surprise Thursday when a reporter suggested members of the public want to know what is holding negotiations up.

“Really?” he said, noting he hasn’t heard from a single constituent about the budget delay. “The public’s not asking me.”

Matt Stout