Preventing tick bites — and what to do if you see a tick on you

WIth tick season here, and a new tick on the Cape and Islands, we asked Larry Dapsis, an entomologist with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, which educates the public on a range of topics, for advice. Here’s what he told us:

Ticks live at the edges of yards and in wooded areas. Wear long sleeves and pants, and your best bet is for light-colored clothing, since ticks will be most visible.

When you come back indoors check your body and your clothes for ticks. Put any clothing that you suspect might carry ticks into the dryer for 20 minutes, as the heat will kill them.