WIth tick season here, and a new tick on the Cape and Islands, we asked Larry Dapsis, an entomologist with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, which educates the public on a range of topics, for advice. Here’s what he told us:
Ticks live at the edges of yards and in wooded areas. Wear long sleeves and pants, and your best bet is for light-colored clothing, since ticks will be most visible.
When you come back indoors check your body and your clothes for ticks. Put any clothing that you suspect might carry ticks into the dryer for 20 minutes, as the heat will kill them.
Advertisement
Bug spray products that contain DEET are effective on exposed skin, he said. And treating clothing and footwear with an insecticide called permethrin is highly effective.
If you do see a tick, remove it with pointy tweezers. Consider testing it with the TickReport (tickreport.com) to see what pathogens you may have been exposed to.
Preventing tick bites, and what to do if you see a tick on you
- Dress to protect.Ticks live at the edges of yards and in wooded areas. Wear long sleeves and pants, and your best bet is for light-colored clothing, since ticks will be most visible.
- Check yourself.When you come back indoors check your body and your clothes for ticks. Put any clothing that you suspect might carry ticks into the dryer for 20 minutes, as the heat will kill them.
- Chemical treatments.Bug spray products that contain DEET are effective on exposed skin. And treating clothing and footwear with an insecticide called permethrin is “HIGHLY” effective.
- Test the tick.If you do see a tick, remove it with pointy tweezers. Consider testing it with the TickReport to see what pathogens you may have been exposed to.
- Do your research.Visit the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension’s website for more information.
SOURCE: Larry Dapsis, entomologist with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension
Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.