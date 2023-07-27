Mass. inspector general rips T, says basic and routine business functions ‘were so poorly managed’

But a review issued Wednesday by the Office of the Inspector General’s Internal Special Audit Unit found that while the T successfully increased coverage across its stations, it failed to keep sufficient records, reliably track performance, or issue penalties for shortcomings, making it “nearly impossible to determine if customer service was improved.”

From July 2017 to September 2022, the MBTA contracted out customer support services to Block by Block, a Tennessee-based company, in an effort to save money and provide improved service. The contractor staffed and oversaw a “transit ambassador” program of red-shirted agents stationed across the system, who provided directions, took questions and feedback, and maintained rider safety.

The MBTA paid a customer service contractor more than budgeted over the course of five years, costing taxpayers millions for unknown benefit because the T didn’t keep decent records, according to a contract review by the state’s Inspector General.

“While these contract issues may pale in comparison to the operational and safety challenges that the MBTA faces, they must not be excused or minimized,” Jeffrey Shapiro, the Inspector General, said in a statement. “These are basic, fundamental and routine business functions and they are essential to the effective operation of any business entity. The fact that they were so poorly managed by the MBTA is troubling to say the least.”

The same company continues to operate the transit ambassador program, where workers made about $20 per hour, the Globe previously reported.

Before privatizing the work, the MBTA spent about $19.6 million a year on salaries, benefits, and overtime for in-station customer service representatives, the Globe reported in 2017. Swapping to a private contractor was supposed to save the cash-strapped agency as much as $8.3 million annually, the T said at the time.

In 2015, the MBTA was given a three-year exemption to the state’s Taxpayer Protection Act, which mandates that state agencies seeking to privatize services currently performed by public employees must prove that doing so will reduce costs while maintaining equal or greater quality of service.

Block by Block’s contract was awarded in 2017, and the final payments were made in December 2022, triggering a mandatory review by the Office of the Inspector General, which is responsible for retroactively reviewing of any contracts awarded during the exemption period.

Prior to reviewing Block by Block’s, the office reviewed contracts for the T’s absence management services and police dispatch services last year. Shapiro said in an interview his team found issues with record-keeping “that any small, medium, or large business in the commonwealth is able to do” in all three reviews.

“This is just a fundamental business practice that the MBTA has not been able to do, and this is the third one,” he said. “The concern is that across all of these contracts, the MBTA consistently is unable to develop these contracts, manage these contracts, have proper vendor oversight.”

He added that the lack of adequate records was especially “troubling and surprising” because the T knew years in advance that these reviews would take place when the contracts ended.

“It was definitely a take-home test,” Shapiro said.

The Inspector General’s report also found that the T paid around $5.4 million more than expected for Block by Block’s services, including around $3 million in costs associated with events like Red Sox games and concerts, for which the MBTA failed to plan.

A spokesperson for the MBTA said those additional services, which also included customer assistance navigating shuttle buses during infrastructure projects, were allowed under the contract.

On top of failing to account for events planned months in advance, the T paid higher hourly rates than those specified in the contract, the review found. Those new rates were apparently renegotiated after the contract was signed but not reflected in any formal, written updates.

“We were surprised to learn that an entity of the MBTA’s size and scope would renegotiate rate changes outside of the contract and not memorialize those changes in a written contract amendment,” the report continues. “This is a significant issue for the MBTA, one that its senior leadership should address.”

Speaking at a T Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, General Manager Phil Eng said the agency is “taking this very seriously.”

“We’ve already taken steps to improve the procurement process,” End said. “We look forward to continuing to work with the IGO on the issues they identified in their report.”

Eng began leading the agency in April, after the reviewed contract period concluded.

Shapiro said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Eng and MassDOT Secretary Gina Fiandaca were beginning to make improvements in contracting. He noted that the T’s latest contract with Block by Block includes performance metrics, which were missing from the last, and is being “managed more appropriately.”

“The proof is in the reality and how it plays out,” he said. “But I do think the tone at the top matters.”

The T has at least a year to prepare before the next contract made during the exemption period is up for review, according to Carrie Kimball, communications officer for the Inspector General.

Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesperson, reiterated that the agency has “already taken steps to improve the procurement process and contract management issues identified in this report” but did not reply to a request for more details about those changes.

“The MBTA is committed to delivering high-quality customer service while ensuring thorough oversight and fiscal responsibility,” Pesaturo wrote in an email Thursday.

The MBTA began outsourcing work to Block by Block, also known as MyDatt Services, in 2017. The arrangement was powered by one-year contracts until 2022, when Block by Block was the sole bidder for a 5-year contract. They offered to do the work for $102 million, a contract currently in effect.

Several people who picked up the phone at Block by Block’s Nashville headquarters declined to comment on the company’s structure or relationship with the MBTA.

Taylor Dolven of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.