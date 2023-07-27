One dead in moped crash in Malden

A person died after a moped was struck by a vehicle as it was crossing Route 99 in Malden Thursday, police said.
Two males were riding on the moped eastbound on the Northern Strand Bike Trail when they were struck by the vehicle as they crossed Broadway, Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin said in an e-mail.
The males were taken to local hospitals.
“Sadly, one of the individuals was pronounced [dead] at the hospital,” Cronin said.
His name was not immediately released. The condition of the other victim also was not available.
The crash temporarily closed parts of Broadway, Eastern Avenue and Waite Street Extension to traffic, Malden police said on Twitter.
A State Police crash reconstruction and crime scene services responded to the scene to assist Malden police, Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an e-mail.
No further information was immediately available.