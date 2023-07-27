Person struck by Amtrak train in Andover

The person’s condition was not immediately known Thursday evening. The Andover station is on Railroad Street.

Amtrak train 684 was traveling from Boston to Brunswick, Me., when the person was struck at 4:18 p.m. , Jason Abrams, a spokesman for Amtrak, said in an e-mail.

A person was struck by an Amtrak train in AndoverThursday afternoon, officials said.

“There have been no reported injuries to the passengers or crew onboard,” Abrams said. “Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.”

Commuter rail trains on the Haverhill line were canceled due to police activity on the tracks near Andover station, Alana Westwater, a spokeswoman for Keolis said in an e-mail.

Advertisement

Service was resuming with delays as of 6:07 p.m.

MBTA Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the incident is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.