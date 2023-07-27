Providence’s pre-K special education waitlist has increased. The district pledges it will be gone by September.

The filing says a new “corrective action plan” is in place to get the students on the waitlist into classrooms before school begins in September. The plan involves shifting some pre-K seats to part time in order to free up staff to serve the special education students.

The new information about the scope of the special education crisis was detailed in documents filed in U.S District Court by the R.I. Department of Education and Providence Public School District.

PROVIDENCE — Nearly 60 Providence preschool students who need special education are not receiving services required under federal law, according to a new court filing by the state-run district, while hundreds more are receiving incomplete services or are waiting to be evaluated.

A group of parents and civil rights groups filed suit earlier this month, citing in part a WPRI investigation into the district’s failure to provide special education to dozens of students between the ages of 3 and 5.

Federal law requires public school districts to start providing special education services such as speech and occupational therapy to children starting at age 3. But Providence has recently been unable to do so, citing a severe staffing shortage.

The state education department, which controls the Providence schools, declined requests from the Globe this month to provide an updated number of students still awaiting services, citing the ongoing litigation. Prior to the lawsuit, officials said back in April there were 41 children waiting.

But the number is disclosed in the new court filing. In a motion to dismiss, Providence school officials wrote that as of June 30, 57 children ages 3 to 5 were qualified for services but had not yet been placed.

But the filing also revealed for the first time that 242 Providence pre-K students who have been placed out of district are not receiving all the services required under their individualized education plans (IEPs). The students are are primarily missing speech and language services.

And yet another 155 students are waiting on an evaluation to determine if they are eligible for special ed, according to the documents. Most of those students awaiting evaluations were referred from Early Intervention, a program for infants and toddlers with developmental delays. The program ends at age 3, when students transition into their local public school district if they continue to have special needs.

The new corrective action plan says starting this fall, 4-year-olds enrolled in Providence pre-K will attend Monday through Wednesday, while 3-year-olds will attend Thursday and Friday. The new schedule will “free up a significant amount of staff time and classroom availability that will be used to perform evaluations and provide special education services.”

Students who were in full-time pre-K last school year will not get shifted to the new part-time schedule, according to the court filing, nor will students who are medically fragile, disabled or whose IEPs mandate full-time pre-K.

The new corrective action plan also says the district has hired a company called Presence to provide virtual evaluations to students who are still waiting to be evaluated for special education.

The plan will “not only fully relieve the present backlog of registered, eligible students awaiting placement, but also providing a sufficient buffer to ensure that such no backlog exists in future years,” the court filing states.

A company called Thru Co. is also conducting an evaluation of the special education process and the new corrective action plan and is expected to deliver its findings in October.

The district’s court filing also contains details of thousands of dollars worth of teacher retention and hiring bonuses currently being offered to try and get more special education staff.

R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, a named defendant in the lawsuit, wrote a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on July 11 detailing the crisis.

“A serious problem remains and calls for federal assistance, which I would respectfully suggest would include both emphasizing the need for support, rather than legal enforcement, and increasing IDEA Part D funding for teacher recruitment, training and retention,” Infante-Green wrote.

Back in March, Infante-Green acknowledged the district was “having trouble meeting the law,” calling it “terrible” that Providence was unable to serve all the students. The services are required to be provided under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA.

Infante-Green took state control of the Providence public schools in 2019.

Experts have said delaying interventions for children who need them can affect them for years to come, while early interventions can potentially help students catch up to their peers by kindergarten.

“It is critical that children with disabilities be identified in their preschool years or earlier so that they receive special education and related services that can ensure that they will have educational opportunities in elementary and secondary school consistent with their needs and abilities,” the original lawsuit said. “Defendants’ actions have harmed and continue to harm hundreds of current and future preschool students in Providence by adversely affecting their educational opportunities, learning, and well-being.”

In their response, the defendants agreed with the urgency to solve the problem.

“PPSD and RIDE have fully acknowledged the unacceptable delay in providing the requisite student evaluations and special education services, appreciate its gravity, and have worked closely to implement numerous initiatives designed to identify additional funding sources and to implement other changes to rectify these deficiencies,” the court filing says.

The education officials are asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit.





















Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.